Netflix's video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were around 1,800 reports on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

About 55 percent of the users reported issues with the website, according to Downdetector.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Netflix, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, remains a dominant streaming service.

The streaming service last month cut prices of its subscription plans in some countries as it looked to maintain subscriber growth amid stiff competition and strained consumer spending.

Netflix, which operates in over 190 countries, has been looking to grow its share in newer international regions as the US and Canada markets saturate. The company added about 7.6 million subscribers in the fourth quarter after bleeding subscribers in the first half of 2022 as rivals such as Paramount+ and Disney+ raked in subscribers.

But average revenue per membership declined across regions in the last three months of 2022.

In February, Netlfix also laid out plans to crack down on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform, including setting up primary location and paying a couple of dollars for an extra member.

The video-streaming giant, which has estimated that 100 million users around the world use a shared account, said that members can now easily manage who has access to their account, transfer profile to a new account and still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.