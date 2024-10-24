Technology News
English Edition

OTT Releases This Week: Do Patti, Zwigato, The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 and More 

Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato is all set to have its digital premiere on Prime Video on October 25, after more than a year of theatrical release  

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 October 2024 14:23 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Do Patti, Zwigato, The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 and More 

Photo Credit: Netflix

Kajol is playing the role of a cop for the first time in Netflix's Do Patti

Highlights
  • Indian Idol Season 15 will be available on both TV & ott from October 26
  • Harshvardhan Rane's Miranda Brothers will be out on JioCinema on Oct. 25
  • Hasan Minhaj’s new standup special is now available to stream on Netflix
Advertisement

The biggest Indian release this week is Kajol and Kriti Sanon's crime thriller Do Patti. We will see the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star essaying the role of a cop for the first time. Sanon here has a double role and also serves as the film's producer. Next is the highly acclaimed mythology series, The Legend of Hanuman returning for the fifth time, with more slices from the epic Hindu scripts. Amongst the post-theatrical releases is National award-winning Revathi's sensitive drama Aye Zindagi, which explores the emotional torment of liver cirrhosis and transplantation based on true incidents. In SonyLiv's Million Dollar Listing, we explore India's luxury real estate industry.

On the international front, the goofy vampire mockumentary, What We Do in the Shadows, comes to a close with its final season dropping on Hotstar. We explore the gritty criminal underworld of Japan in the video-game-based series Like A Dragon: Yazuka and get our wits challenged in Apple TV's psychological thriller Before, which comes with hints of horror. Our final pick of the week is Hellbound Season 2, where we explore more of a futuristic world where supernatural beings are condemning humans to hell.

Top OTT Releases This Week (October 21 – October 27)

Our recommendations for this week are a mix of thrill, adventure, and heart-felt stories from real as well as fantasy worlds. Read in detail about each of these below. Please note that while these are the most popular releases of the week that have stirred quite a buzz, there are several others from across genres having their premieres this week. For your convenience, we have listed them below in a comprehensive table towards the end of this article. Happy binge-watching!

Do Patti

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Kajol Devgan, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Sood Riitu

Kajol here plays an idealist and go-by-the-rules police inspector who has just been posted in Devipur, a quaint hill town in Uttarakhand. There, she meets Saumya (Kriti Sanon), a woman who is a victim of domestic abuse but refuses to speak against her husband.
As Kanwar starts digging into the case, she discovers that Saumya has a twin sister, Shailey, who recently returned after completing her studies and has always harboured hatred towards Saumya. When an attempted murder enters the scene, the situation becomes even more complicated. The film explores themes of childhood trauma, sibling jealousy, and domestic violence.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 5

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Mythology, Animation, Adventure

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Sharad Kelkar, Daman Baggan

The last time we were in the Legends of the Hanuman universe, we saw Lord Hanuman battling against Kumbhakaran and Indrajit and rescuing Lord Rama and Laxman from Patal Lok. This season, we see him in the Panchmukhi Avatar with five faces representing different directions and Gods. As challenges intensify, Lord Hanuman gets on a profound journey of self-discovery. Damandeep Singh Baggan and Sharad Kelkar will be reprising their roles as Lord Hanuman and Raavan, respectively.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6

Release Date: October 21

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Horror

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, Jim Chad, Cihang Ma

What We Do in the Shadows is a light-hearted Emmy-winning mockumentary series about vampires based on the eponymous 2014 film. This season, Guillermo, the human-turned-vampire-turned-human, seeks a new purpose in life, finally free from his desire to become a vampire. Meanwhile, the vampires rediscover Jerry, a friend in a deep slumber since 1976, who awakens and motivates them to conquer "The New World", their original goal.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Crime, Suspense, Action

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Ryoma Takeuchi, Kento Kaku, Munetaka Aoki, Toshiaki Karasawa, Shôken Kunimoto, Masaya Katô, Shinichirô Matsuura, Yumi Kawai, Kazuki Namioka

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is the live-action adaptation of SEGA's beloved video game series set in Kamurocho, a huge (fictional) entertainment district in Japan. Like the games, the show follows Kiryu (Ryoma Takeuchi), a former Yakuza -- a member of an organized crime syndicate – who is known for his loyalty and unwavering sense of justice. As he comes back from a decade-long sentence in prison, Kiryu is shocked to find his new world drastically changed and close friends turned into potential enemies. The show is set in two timelines: 2005 and 1995.

Aye Zindagi

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Drama, Heart-felt

Where to Watch: Zee5 (Free)

Cast: Revathi, Satyajeet Dubey, Shrikant Verma, Mrinmayee Godbole, Hemant Kher, Muskan Aggarwal, Sawan Tank, Pranjal Trivedi, Rishad Mahmud

In this heart-felt drama, we meet Vinay Chawla, a 26-year-old patient of liver cirrhosis who wouldn't survive more than six months if he didn't get a new liver. As circumstances turn dark and hopes get bleak, as Chawla waits on a never-ending transplant list, he finds an unlikely friend in his hospital's grief counsellor, Revathi.
The film explores the emotional impact of liver transplantation on patients and the importance of love and support during the phase. Inspired by true incidents, Aye Zindagi is the brainchild of debutant director Dr. Anirban Bose, who has dealt with many such patients in real life.

Before

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Cast: Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Rebecca Ruane, Will Hochman, David Niu, David Mattle, Christina Renee

Billy Crystal essays the role of a renowned child psychiatrist in this thriller, who is still reeling from the loss of his wife, who recently committed suicide. As the grieving psychiatrist takes up his new client, a troubled young boy, he is in for a shock. Upon studying the kids' psyche, he learns that there are unsettling parallels between the boy's life and his own past. Dark secrets resurface and disturbing truths are exposed.

Hellbound Season 2

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Dark Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Crime, Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Kim Sung-cheol, Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Shin-rock, Moon So-ri, Lee Dong-hee, Cho Dong-in, Moon Geun-young, Im Sung-jae, Yang Ik-june, Lee Re, Hong Eui-joon

Hellbound is one of the most popular dark fantasy K-drams set in a futuristic world where a bunch of supernatural beings start condemning people to hell, leading to a religious group focused on divine justice. This season, Jung Jinsu (Kim Sung-cheol), the founder of the religious cult the New Truth, returns from hell, only to discover that his extremist followers now rule society. As he observes the impact of his initiative, Jinsu must reconsider if it is damnation, as he once preached, or a path to salvation.

Million Dollar Listing: India

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Reality

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Cast: Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Karuna Gidwani, Deepti Mallik, Prajesh Bhatia

While globally, we have had a bunch of luxury real estate shows exploring the luxes of posh regions, India is entering the segment for the first time with Million Dollar: Listing. In this reality show, six luxury realtors take us to various extravagant homes, premium residences, and upscale living spaces in some of the most luxurious and in-demand locations across the country. The show gives an interesting peek into the luxury real estate industry.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

From French fantasy dramas to content creator Nischay, aka The Triggered Insaan, signing up for national-level esports in a training boot camp, there is something for each niche interest, releasing this week. We have listed below all of them. Dive in and pick the one that suits your cinephile buds the most!

Movie/Web Series OTT Platform Language Genre OTT Release Date
Motu Patlu And The Rise Of Zombies JioCinema Hindi Kids, Animation 21-Oct-24
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head Netflix English Standup Comedy 22-Oct-24
The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore Disney+Hotstar French Drama, Thriller 23-Oct-24
Family Pack Netflix French Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 23-Oct-24
This Is the Zodiac Speaking Netflix English Documentary, Crime 23-0ct-24
The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox Netflix English Documentary, Sports 23-0ct-24
Territory Netflix English Western, Adventure, Drama 24-Oct-24
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black Netflix English Drama 24-Oct-24
The Pasta Queen Prime Video English Culinary, Travel 24-Oct-24
Canary Black Prime Video English Action, Drama 24-Oct-24
Dharmaveer 2 Zee5 Marathi Biography, Drama 25-0ct-24
Gaming Insaan Amazon MX Player Hindi Reality, Sport 25-0ct-24
Love Island UK Season 10 Lionsgate English Reality, Romance 25-Oct-24
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Disney+Hotstar English Documentary, Music 25-Oct-24
Hot Shots Disney+Hotstar Hindi Reality, Sports 25-Oct-24
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Disney+Hotstar English Documentary, Music 25-Oct-24
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin Netflix Norwegian Animation, Biography, Documentary 25-Oct-24
The Last Night At Tremore Beach Netflix Spanish Drama, Mystery, Thriller 25-Oct-24
Don't Move Netflix English Horror, Thriller 25-Oct-24
The Miranda Brothers JioCinema Hindi Drama 25-0ct-24
Hijack '93 Netflix English Drama, Thriller 25-0ct-24
Aindham Vedham Zee5 Tamil Thrill, Mystery 25-0ct-24
Zwigato Prime Video Hindi Drama 25-0ct-24
Kadaisi Ulaga Por Prime Video Tamil Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 25-0ct-24
Indian Idol Season 15 Sony LIV Hindi Reality, Music 26-0ct-24
Do Patti

Do Patti

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Kajol Devgan, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Sood Riitu
  • Director
    Shashanka Chaturvedi
  • Producer
    Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon
The Legend of Hanuman Season 5

The Legend of Hanuman Season 5

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Sharad Kelkar, Daman Baggan
What We Do in the Shadows Season 6

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6

  • Release Date 21 October 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
  • Cast
    Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, Jim Chad, Cihang Ma
  • Director
    Kyle Newacheck
  • Producer
    Taika Waititi, Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Yana Gorskaya, Kyle Newacheck, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Paul Simms
Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Ryoma Takeuchi, Kento Kaku, Munetaka Aoki, Toshiaki Karasawa, Shôken Kunimoto, Masaya Katô, Shinichirô Matsuura, Yumi Kawai, Kazuki Namioka
  • Director
    Masaharu Take, Kengo Takimoto
  • Producer
    Erik Barmack, Roberto Grande, Joshua Long, Masayoshi Yokoyama
Aye Zindagi

Aye Zindagi

  • Release Date 14 October 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Revathi, Satyajeet Dubey, Shrikant Verma, Mrinmayee Godbole, Hemant Kher, Muskan Aggarwal, Sawan Tank, Pranjal Trivedi, Rishad Mahmud
  • Director
    Anirban Bose
  • Producer
    Shiladitya Bora
Before

Before

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Rebecca Ruane, Will Hochman, David Niu, David Mattle, Christina Renee
  • Director
    Jet Wilkinson, David Petrarca, Adam Bernstein, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, Zetna Fuentes
  • Producer
    Jet Wilkinson, Adam Bernstein, Billy Crystal, Zetna Fuentes, Eric Roth, Sarah Thorp
Hellbound Season 2

Hellbound Season 2

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Genre Horror, Thriller
  • Cast
    Kim Sung-cheol, Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Shin-rock, Moon So-ri, Lee Dong-hee, Cho Dong-in, Moon Geun-young, Im Sung-jae, Yang Ik-june, Lee Re, Hong Eui-joon
  • Director
    Yeon Sang-ho
Million Dollar Listing: India

Million Dollar Listing: India

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Karuna Gidwani, Deepti Mallik, Prajesh Bhatia
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head

  • Release Date 22 October 2024
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Hasan Minhaj, Juan J Guevara
  • Director
    Tyler Babin
  • Producer
    Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Hasan Minhaj
The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore

The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore

  • Release Date 23 October 2024
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Alexis Volis, Doria Tillier, Géraldine Nakache, India Hair, Jacques Weber, Suliane Brahim, Panayotis Pascot, Chantal Lauby, Sébastien Pouderoux, Oussama Kheddam
  • Director
    Sébastien Marnier
Family Pack

Family Pack

  • Release Date 23 October 2024
  • Language French
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Franck Dubosc, Suzanne Clément, Jean Reno, Jonathan Lambert, Grégory Fitoussi, Bruno Gouery, Lisa Do Couto, Raphaël Romand, Alizée Caugnies
  • Director
    François Uzan
  • Producer
    David Giordano
This Is the Zodiac Speaking

This Is the Zodiac Speaking

  • Release Date 23 October 2024
  • Genre Crime, Documentary
  • Cast
    Don DiStefano, Robert Graysmith, Tom Voigt, Rita Williams
  • Director
    Phil Lott, Ari Mark
  • Producer
    Phil Lott, Ari Mark, P.G. Morgan
The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox

  • Release Date 23 October 2024
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Cast
    Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Kevin Millar, Terry Francona, Theo Epstein
  • Director
    Colin Barnicle
  • Producer
    Nick Barnicle
Territory

Territory

  • Release Date 24 October 2024
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Western
  • Cast
    Anna Torv, Robert Taylor, Michael Dorman, Sam Corlett, Jay Ryan, Sara Wiseman, Philippa Northeast, Dan Wyllie, Tuuli Narkle
  • Director
    Greg McLean
  • Producer
    Ian Collie, Ben Davies, Rob Gibson
Tyler Perry&#039;s Divorce in the Black

Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black

  • Release Date 11 July 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Art Newkirk, Taylor Polidore Williams, Shannon Wallace, Rakeem Laws, Joe Komara
  • Director
    Tyler Perry
  • Producer
    Will Areu, Dianne Ashford, Angi Bones, Tyler Perry
The Pasta Queen

The Pasta Queen

  • Release Date 24 October 2024
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Nadia Caterina Munno
  • Producer
    Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Liz Sandorff, Cat Sullivan, Nadia Caterina Munno
Canary Black

Canary Black

  • Release Date 24 October 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Kate Beckinsale, Rupert Friend, Ray Stevenson, Saffron Burrows, Ben Miles, Goran Kostić, Michael Brandon, Charles Nishikawa
  • Director
    Pierre Morel
  • Producer
    Jeff Elliott, Carsten H.W. Lorenz, Sébastien Raybaud, Renee Tab, Christopher Tuffin, John Zois
Gaming Insaan

Gaming Insaan

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Genre Game Show, Reality
  • Cast
    Nischay Malhan, Abhishek Malhan, Ashish Chanchlani
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Documentary
  • Cast
    Bruce Springsteen, Garry Tallent, Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Soozie Tyrell, Charles Giordano, Jake Clemons
  • Director
    Thom Zimny
  • Producer
    Adrienne Gerard, Jon Landau, Bruce Springsteen, Sean M. Stuart, Thom Zimny
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Documentary
  • Cast
    Bruce Springsteen, Garry Tallent, Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Soozie Tyrell, Charles Giordano, Jake Clemons
  • Director
    Thom Zimny
  • Producer
    Adrienne Gerard, Jon Landau, Bruce Springsteen, Sean M. Stuart, Thom Zimny
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Language Norwegian
  • Genre Animation, Biography, Documentary
  • Cast
    Zoe Croft, Kelsey Ellison, Ed Larkin, John Andrew Mclay, Elena Pitsiaeli, Sebastian Tjørstad, Paul Wild
  • Director
    Benjamin Ree
  • Producer
    Ingvil Giske
The Last Night at Tremore Beach

The Last Night at Tremore Beach

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Javier Rey, Ana Polvorosa, Annick Weerts, Arnaud Préchac, Corentin Lobet, Alba Ribó, Josean Bengoetxea, Maarten Dannenberg, Victor Solé, Luca Fontaine, Marcel Tomàs
  • Director
    Oriol Paulo
Don&#039;t Move

Don't Move

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Horror, Thriller
  • Cast
    Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, Daniel Francis, Moray Treadwell
  • Director
    Brian Netto, Adam Schindler
  • Producer
    Sam Raimi, Zainab Azizi, Alex Lebovici
The Miranda Brothers

The Miranda Brothers

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Sport, Thriller
  • Cast
    Harshvardhan Rane, Jeniffer Piccinato, Meezaan Jafri, Rahul Dev, Sahher Bambba, Sanjay Suri, Naved Jaffrey, Manasi Joshi Roy, Nikhil Chinappa
  • Director
    Sanjay Gupta
  • Producer
    Anuradha Gupta, Sanjay Gupta
Hijack &#039;93

Hijack '93

  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Nnamdi Agbo, Idia Aisien, Oluwaseyi Akinsola, John Dumelo, Allison Precious Emmanuel, Adam Garba, Nancy Isime, Efa Iwara, Sharon Ooja
  • Director
    Robert Peters
Aindham Vedham

Aindham Vedham

  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Genre Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Devadarshini Chetan, Dhansika, Mathew Varghese, Santhosh Prathap, Y.G. Mahendran, Vivek Rajgopal, Ponvannan, Krisha Kurup, Ramjee
  • Director
    L. Nagarajan
  • Producer
    Saravana kumar
Zwigato

Zwigato

  • Release Date 17 March 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswani
  • Director
    Nandita Das
  • Producer
    Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Nandita Das
Zwigato

Zwigato

  • Release Date 17 March 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswani
  • Director
    Nandita Das
  • Producer
    Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Nandita Das
Kadaisi Ulaga Por

Kadaisi Ulaga Por

  • Release Date 20 September 2024
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Nassar, Natarajan Subramaniam, Anagha L.K., Azhagam Perumal, Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth, Singampuli, Master Kalyan
  • Director
    Hiphop Tamizha Adhi
  • Producer
    Hiphop Tamizha Adhi
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT Releases, OTT Releases This Week, Movie recommendations, Web Series Recommendations, Kajol, Do Patti, The Legend of Hanuman, Zwigato, Netflix, Prime video, SonyLiv, JioCinema, Hotstar, Apple TV, Million Dollar Listing: India  , luxury real estate, Hellbound, Billy Crystal, Kriti Sanon, Aye Zindagi  , liver cirrhosis, REVATHI, Like a Dragon: Yakuza , What We Do in the Shadows Season 6, Sharad Kelkar, Damandeep Singh Baggan
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Google Drive Rolls Out New Video Player With Fast-Forward and Rewind Buttons
Nvidia AI Summit India Fireside Chat: Jensen Huang, Mukesh Ambani Join Hands to Build AI Infrastructure in India

Related Stories

OTT Releases This Week: Do Patti, Zwigato, The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 and More 
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nvidia, Reliance to Build AI Infrastructure in India, Says Jensen Huang
  2. Best iPhone Deals During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024
  3. OnePlus 13 AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of Debut
  4. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Speaks on Blackwell GPUs and India's AI Strategy
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch
  6. MacBook Air M4 to Debut in Early 2025, Mac Studio Update Delayed: Report
  7. OnePlus 13's Cameras Detailed Ahead of the Phone's Debut Next Week
  8. Best Deals on Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss During Amazon Diwali Sale
  9. Sony LinkBuds Open With Up to 22 Hours Total Battery Life Debut in India
  10. Xiaomi 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Launched Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air With M4 Chip to Debut in Early 2025, M4 Mac Studio Delayed to Second Quarter: Report
  2. Asus ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro Design Leaked in Renders, Hands-on Video
  3. Sony LinkBuds Open With Up to 22 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nvidia AI Summit India Fireside Chat: Jensen Huang, Mukesh Ambani Join Hands to Build AI Infrastructure in India
  5. Google Drive Rolls Out New Video Player With Fast-Forward and Rewind Buttons
  6. New Rayman Game in 'Early Stages' of Development With Prince of Persia Team Involved, Says Ubisoft
  7. Teacup OTT Release Date: Robert McCammon's Stinger Inspired Series Now Streaming on JioCinema Premium
  8. OnePlus 13 to Get Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras, ColorOS 15; Price Leaked
  9. 1000 Babies OTT Release Date: Neena Gupta’s Malayalam Thriller Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
  10. Argentina Rolls Out Blockchain-Based Digital IDs to Residents of Capital Buenos Aires: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »