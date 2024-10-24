The biggest Indian release this week is Kajol and Kriti Sanon's crime thriller Do Patti. We will see the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star essaying the role of a cop for the first time. Sanon here has a double role and also serves as the film's producer. Next is the highly acclaimed mythology series, The Legend of Hanuman returning for the fifth time, with more slices from the epic Hindu scripts. Amongst the post-theatrical releases is National award-winning Revathi's sensitive drama Aye Zindagi, which explores the emotional torment of liver cirrhosis and transplantation based on true incidents. In SonyLiv's Million Dollar Listing, we explore India's luxury real estate industry.

On the international front, the goofy vampire mockumentary, What We Do in the Shadows, comes to a close with its final season dropping on Hotstar. We explore the gritty criminal underworld of Japan in the video-game-based series Like A Dragon: Yazuka and get our wits challenged in Apple TV's psychological thriller Before, which comes with hints of horror. Our final pick of the week is Hellbound Season 2, where we explore more of a futuristic world where supernatural beings are condemning humans to hell.

Top OTT Releases This Week (October 21 – October 27)

Our recommendations for this week are a mix of thrill, adventure, and heart-felt stories from real as well as fantasy worlds. Read in detail about each of these below. Please note that while these are the most popular releases of the week that have stirred quite a buzz, there are several others from across genres having their premieres this week. For your convenience, we have listed them below in a comprehensive table towards the end of this article. Happy binge-watching!

Do Patti

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Kajol Devgan, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Sood Riitu

Kajol here plays an idealist and go-by-the-rules police inspector who has just been posted in Devipur, a quaint hill town in Uttarakhand. There, she meets Saumya (Kriti Sanon), a woman who is a victim of domestic abuse but refuses to speak against her husband.

As Kanwar starts digging into the case, she discovers that Saumya has a twin sister, Shailey, who recently returned after completing her studies and has always harboured hatred towards Saumya. When an attempted murder enters the scene, the situation becomes even more complicated. The film explores themes of childhood trauma, sibling jealousy, and domestic violence.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 5

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Mythology, Animation, Adventure

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Sharad Kelkar, Daman Baggan

The last time we were in the Legends of the Hanuman universe, we saw Lord Hanuman battling against Kumbhakaran and Indrajit and rescuing Lord Rama and Laxman from Patal Lok. This season, we see him in the Panchmukhi Avatar with five faces representing different directions and Gods. As challenges intensify, Lord Hanuman gets on a profound journey of self-discovery. Damandeep Singh Baggan and Sharad Kelkar will be reprising their roles as Lord Hanuman and Raavan, respectively.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6

Release Date: October 21

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Horror

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, Jim Chad, Cihang Ma

What We Do in the Shadows is a light-hearted Emmy-winning mockumentary series about vampires based on the eponymous 2014 film. This season, Guillermo, the human-turned-vampire-turned-human, seeks a new purpose in life, finally free from his desire to become a vampire. Meanwhile, the vampires rediscover Jerry, a friend in a deep slumber since 1976, who awakens and motivates them to conquer "The New World", their original goal.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Crime, Suspense, Action

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Ryoma Takeuchi, Kento Kaku, Munetaka Aoki, Toshiaki Karasawa, Shôken Kunimoto, Masaya Katô, Shinichirô Matsuura, Yumi Kawai, Kazuki Namioka

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is the live-action adaptation of SEGA's beloved video game series set in Kamurocho, a huge (fictional) entertainment district in Japan. Like the games, the show follows Kiryu (Ryoma Takeuchi), a former Yakuza -- a member of an organized crime syndicate – who is known for his loyalty and unwavering sense of justice. As he comes back from a decade-long sentence in prison, Kiryu is shocked to find his new world drastically changed and close friends turned into potential enemies. The show is set in two timelines: 2005 and 1995.

Aye Zindagi

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Drama, Heart-felt

Where to Watch: Zee5 (Free)

Cast: Revathi, Satyajeet Dubey, Shrikant Verma, Mrinmayee Godbole, Hemant Kher, Muskan Aggarwal, Sawan Tank, Pranjal Trivedi, Rishad Mahmud

In this heart-felt drama, we meet Vinay Chawla, a 26-year-old patient of liver cirrhosis who wouldn't survive more than six months if he didn't get a new liver. As circumstances turn dark and hopes get bleak, as Chawla waits on a never-ending transplant list, he finds an unlikely friend in his hospital's grief counsellor, Revathi.

The film explores the emotional impact of liver transplantation on patients and the importance of love and support during the phase. Inspired by true incidents, Aye Zindagi is the brainchild of debutant director Dr. Anirban Bose, who has dealt with many such patients in real life.

Before

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Cast: Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Rebecca Ruane, Will Hochman, David Niu, David Mattle, Christina Renee

Billy Crystal essays the role of a renowned child psychiatrist in this thriller, who is still reeling from the loss of his wife, who recently committed suicide. As the grieving psychiatrist takes up his new client, a troubled young boy, he is in for a shock. Upon studying the kids' psyche, he learns that there are unsettling parallels between the boy's life and his own past. Dark secrets resurface and disturbing truths are exposed.

Hellbound Season 2

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Dark Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Crime, Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Kim Sung-cheol, Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Shin-rock, Moon So-ri, Lee Dong-hee, Cho Dong-in, Moon Geun-young, Im Sung-jae, Yang Ik-june, Lee Re, Hong Eui-joon

Hellbound is one of the most popular dark fantasy K-drams set in a futuristic world where a bunch of supernatural beings start condemning people to hell, leading to a religious group focused on divine justice. This season, Jung Jinsu (Kim Sung-cheol), the founder of the religious cult the New Truth, returns from hell, only to discover that his extremist followers now rule society. As he observes the impact of his initiative, Jinsu must reconsider if it is damnation, as he once preached, or a path to salvation.

Million Dollar Listing: India

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Reality

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Cast: Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Karuna Gidwani, Deepti Mallik, Prajesh Bhatia

While globally, we have had a bunch of luxury real estate shows exploring the luxes of posh regions, India is entering the segment for the first time with Million Dollar: Listing. In this reality show, six luxury realtors take us to various extravagant homes, premium residences, and upscale living spaces in some of the most luxurious and in-demand locations across the country. The show gives an interesting peek into the luxury real estate industry.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

From French fantasy dramas to content creator Nischay, aka The Triggered Insaan, signing up for national-level esports in a training boot camp, there is something for each niche interest, releasing this week. We have listed below all of them. Dive in and pick the one that suits your cinephile buds the most!