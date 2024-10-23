Do Patti, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, will soon be available for streaming on Netflix. Premiering on October 25, 2024, the film promises family drama, rivalry and suspense. The movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. The story follows the lives of twin sisters, both played by Kriti Sanon, whose competition over the same man leads to unexpected twists. Kajol plays a police officer investigating the case.

When and Where to Watch Do Patti

Do Patti will be released on Netflix on October 25, 2024. The film has created excitement among the fans as it will be a comeback for Kriti and Kajol's pair after the movie Dilwale.

Official Trailer and Plot of Do Patti

The trailer gives us a basic idea of what Do Patti is about. Kriti Sanon plays dual roles as Saumya and Shailee, sisters whose relationship has turned bitter by jealousy and rivalry over the same man, Dhruv Sood, played by Shaheer Sheikh. As their rivalry heats up, it sets off a chain of events that leads to

Dhruv is accused of attempted murder. Kajol plays the role of Vidya Jyoti Kanwar, the police officer. She is shown investigating what secrets and mysteries the sisters are hiding.

Cast and Crew of Do Patti

In addition to Kajol and Kriti Sanon, the cast of Do Patti includes Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Prachee Shah Paandya, Vivek Mushran, and Brijendra Kala. The film is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon under the banners of Blue Butterfly Films and Katha Pictures. The soundtrack is composed by the husband-wife duo Sachet–Parampara. Anurag Saikia is handling the background score to make the emotional intensity of the scenes better.

Reception of Do Patti

Do Patti has already generated buzz thanks to its intriguing trailer and the reunion of Kajol and Kriti Sanon before it was released. The excitement around the film is growing, with fans eager to see how the story unfolds. With Netflix's wide reach and the strong performances teased in the trailer, Do Patti is set to capture viewers' attention when it finally hits the streaming service.