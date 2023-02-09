Technology News

Netflix's Password Sharing Crackdown Begins in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain

Members on Netflix's standard or premium plan in many countries can add an extra member sub account for up to two people at an additional cost.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 February 2023 10:10 IST
Netflix's Password Sharing Crackdown Begins in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain

Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix introduced Profile Transfer feature last year to crack down on password-sharing

Highlights
  • Netflix lost subscribers in first half of 2022 amidst stiff competition
  • It estimated that 100 million around the world use a shared account
  • Netflix users will have to set up a primary location

Netflix on Wednesday laid out plans to crack down on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform, including setting up primary location and paying a couple of dollars for an extra member.

The video-streaming giant, which has estimated that 100 million around the world use a shared account, said that members can now easily manage who has access to their account, transfer profile to a new account and still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV.

"So over the last year, we've been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we're now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain," the company said in a blog post.

Members on Netflix's standard or premium plan in many countries can add an extra member sub account for up to two people for an extra CAD 7.99 (roughly Rs. 500) a month per person in Canada, NZD 7.99 (roughly Rs. 420) in New Zealand, EUR 3.99 (roughly Rs. 350) in Portugal, and EUR 5.99 (roughly Rs. 550) in Spain, the company said.

The company lost subscribers in the first half of 2022 amidst stiff competition from rivals, prompting it to look more seriously into password sharing and launching an ad-supported plan.

Netflix introduced a feature last year called "Profile Transfer" to crack down on the account password-sharing phenomena. The feature enables users who are presently sharing an account to maintain personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings when they create their own Netflix account.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix
Pixel 7 Pro Costs $413 to Make, Over 50 Percent Parts Are Made by Samsung: Counterpoint Research
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All About the S23 Series

Related Stories

Netflix's Password Sharing Crackdown Begins in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix's Crackdown on Password Sharing Begins Today in These Countries
  2. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  3. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Reportedly Up to 21 Percent Faster Than Galaxy S23 Ultra
  5. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  6. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  7. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Up to 39 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  8. ChatGPT vs Bard: Everything We Know About Google's AI Chatbot
  9. Fire-Boltt Dagger Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  10. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, Zootopia Sequel in Development, Says Disney
  2. Google Bard Chatbot Blunders in Ad Touting New Technology as Competition With Microsoft Heats Up
  3. BTC, ETH Fall Alongside Majority Popular Altcoins, Losses Turn Crypto Charts Red
  4. Disney to Lay Off 7,000 Workers to Cut Costs, Restructure Company in Sweeping Revamp by CEO Bob Iger
  5. Netflix's Password Sharing Crackdown Begins in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain
  6. Pixel 7 Pro Costs $413 to Make, Over 50 Percent Parts Are Made by Samsung: Counterpoint Research
  7. Foxconn in Serious Talks With Karnataka Government Over Investment Plans
  8. Government Doesn't Control Social Media Intermediaries: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  9. TikTok Could Face Stricter EU Online Content Rules Under Digital Services Act
  10. Uber Earned Profits in 2022 as Demands for Airport, Office Rides Increased in Post-Pandemic World
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.