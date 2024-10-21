Technology News
Devara Part 1 OTT Release Date: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix Soon

Devara Part 1 will be available for streaming on Netflix from November 8, 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 October 2024 20:35 IST
Devara Part 1 OTT Release Date: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix Soon

Photo Credit: Instagram

Devara Part 1, featuring N.T. Rama Rao Jr., is set to release on Netflix on November 8, 2024.

Highlights
  • Devara Part 1 streams on Netflix starting November 8
  • Junior NTR stars in this action-packed thriller about smuggling
  • The film has grossed over Rs 500 crores worldwide in 23 days
The much-anticipated Telugu film Devara Part 1, starring the renowned actor Junior NTR, is nearing the end of its theatrical run, with its OTT release date stirring considerable excitement among fans. Following its successful release, Devara is expected to be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 8, 2024. This action-packed thriller, directed by Koratala Siva, is set to cater to audiences in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. The film's digital rights have been acquired by Netflix, allowing viewers to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

The film follows the son of a village chief, who secretly continues his father's mission to eradicate smuggling while maintaining the façade of being weak, adding a layer of suspense to the story. The strong performances of Junior NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor contribute to the film's captivating plot.

Devara: Cast and Crew

Devara, directed by Koratala Siva boasts a talented cast, with NTR Jr. leading the ensemble. The film also features acclaimed actors Saif Ali Khan, known for his versatile roles and Janhvi Kapoor, who brings her unique flair to the film.

Reception of Devara

Upon its theatrical release on September 27, Devara garnered a positive response from audiences and critics alike. The film has reportedly achieved impressive box office earnings, gaining Rs 280.80 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 509 crore worldwide. It garnered an IMBD rating of 6.4/10.

 

Devara Part- 1

Devara Part- 1

  • Release Date 27 September 2024
  • Language Telugu
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Mandava Sai Kumar, Tarak Ponnappa
  • Director
    Koratala Siva
  • Producer
    Mikkilineni Sudhakar, Kosaraju Hari Krishna
Further reading: devara, junior NTR, Netflix, OTT release, telugu film

Further reading: devara, junior NTR, Netflix, OTT release, telugu film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Devara Part 1 OTT Release Date: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix Soon
