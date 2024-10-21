The much-anticipated Telugu film Devara Part 1, starring the renowned actor Junior NTR, is nearing the end of its theatrical run, with its OTT release date stirring considerable excitement among fans. Following its successful release, Devara is expected to be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 8, 2024. This action-packed thriller, directed by Koratala Siva, is set to cater to audiences in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. The film's digital rights have been acquired by Netflix, allowing viewers to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

The film follows the son of a village chief, who secretly continues his father's mission to eradicate smuggling while maintaining the façade of being weak, adding a layer of suspense to the story. The strong performances of Junior NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor contribute to the film's captivating plot.

Devara: Cast and Crew

Devara, directed by Koratala Siva boasts a talented cast, with NTR Jr. leading the ensemble. The film also features acclaimed actors Saif Ali Khan, known for his versatile roles and Janhvi Kapoor, who brings her unique flair to the film.

Reception of Devara

Upon its theatrical release on September 27, Devara garnered a positive response from audiences and critics alike. The film has reportedly achieved impressive box office earnings, gaining Rs 280.80 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 509 crore worldwide. It garnered an IMBD rating of 6.4/10.