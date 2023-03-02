Technology News

Moto G73 5G Landing Page Goes Live on Flipkart, to Launch in India on March 10

Motos G73 5G is the update to the Moto G62 5G, which was launched in August, 2022

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 March 2023 13:51 IST
Moto G73 5G Landing Page Goes Live on Flipkart, to Launch in India on March 10

Moto G73 5G was announced globally earlier this year alongside the Moto G53 5G

Highlights
  • Moto G73 5G will debut with the MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC in India
  • The phone features a dual rear camera setup
  • It has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support

Motorola's Moto G73 5G was announced globally alongside the Moto G53 5G in February this year, and now the company has made it official that it will be coming to India as well. The handset is expected to debut with the new MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC in India and it is the upgrade to the Moto G63 5G, since the Moto G72 is a 4G device. Motorola has put up a landing page on online retailer Flipkart's website giving out details about the upcoming launch and the handset.

The landing page on Flipkart gives out the core details about the smartphone that's heading to India, which seems to be very similar to the global variant announced earlier. Motorola claims on the landing page that its Moto G73 5G would be the first smartphone in India to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 930 SoC. The processor was announced in May 2022, and offers mmWave capability (which is not available in India) just like the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC, which debuted alongside it. It is fabricated using the 6nm process and offers a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz.

Flipkart's landing page does give out a lot of details about the phone's cameras. We know that the phone will come with two rear-facing cameras, which will include a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Selfies will be handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Motorola claims that the primary camera offers better performance with its larger 2μm pixel size.

As per the listing, the phone appears to have a water-repellent design that is more in line with the more recent Moto G72 than the Moto G62 5G that it replaces. The phone has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD panel that features a 120Hz maximum screen refresh rate. Accompanying that large display is a stereo speaker setup, which appears to have Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto G73 5G is said to run Motorola's MyUX software skin with Android 13 as the base. Motorola also claims that the smartphone supports 13 5G bands. The phone offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone port in terms of connectivity. It will have a 5,000mAh battery and support 30W wired charging.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G73 5G

Moto G73 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 930
Front Camera 16-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Motorola Moto G72

Motorola Moto G72

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good multimedia experience
  • Comfortable to hold
  • Decent camera performance
  • Capable SoC for casual gaming
  • Clean software
  • Good Battery life
  • Bad
  • No 5G support
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Minor software bugs
  • Competition offers quicker charging
  • Price could have been slightly lower
Read detailed Motorola Moto G72 review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto G73 5G, Moto G73 5G specifications, Moto G73 5G India Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
SEBI Bars 46 Entities That Used YouTube Videos to Mislead Investors, Manipulate Stocks
Netflix Suffers Outage, Streaming Service Down for Thousands of Users
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Hands-on With the Xiaomi 13

Related Stories

Moto G73 5G Landing Page Goes Live on Flipkart, to Launch in India on March 10
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Could Launch in India Soon: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Tipped to Launch on This Day
  4. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  5. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Launched in India at This Price: Details
  6. Realme GT 3 With 240W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Details
  7. Moto G73 5G to Officially Launch in India on This Date: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 Get One UI 5.1 Update in These Regions
  9. ZTE Nubia Pad 3D Launched at MWC 2023: All Details
  10. SEBI Bars Over 40 Entities That Used YouTube Videos to Manipulate Stocks
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Suffers Outage, Streaming Service Down for Thousands of Users
  2. Moto G73 5G Landing Page Goes Live on Flipkart, to Launch in India on March 10
  3. SEBI Bars 46 Entities That Used YouTube Videos to Mislead Investors, Manipulate Stocks
  4. Polygon Revamps ID Verification with Web3, Safeguards Details Against Third Parties
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch Soon in India, Spotted on Company’s India Website
  6. SpaceX Launches Mission to International Space Station With Four Crew Members on Board
  7. Vivo V27e With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 66W Flash Charge Launched in Malaysia: Price, Specifications
  8. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Tipped to Launch on March 15
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Record Small Profits, Losses Keep Several Popular Altcoins Down
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.