Motorola's Moto G73 5G was announced globally alongside the Moto G53 5G in February this year, and now the company has made it official that it will be coming to India as well. The handset is expected to debut with the new MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC in India and it is the upgrade to the Moto G63 5G, since the Moto G72 is a 4G device. Motorola has put up a landing page on online retailer Flipkart's website giving out details about the upcoming launch and the handset.

The landing page on Flipkart gives out the core details about the smartphone that's heading to India, which seems to be very similar to the global variant announced earlier. Motorola claims on the landing page that its Moto G73 5G would be the first smartphone in India to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 930 SoC. The processor was announced in May 2022, and offers mmWave capability (which is not available in India) just like the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC, which debuted alongside it. It is fabricated using the 6nm process and offers a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz.

Flipkart's landing page does give out a lot of details about the phone's cameras. We know that the phone will come with two rear-facing cameras, which will include a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Selfies will be handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Motorola claims that the primary camera offers better performance with its larger 2μm pixel size.

As per the listing, the phone appears to have a water-repellent design that is more in line with the more recent Moto G72 than the Moto G62 5G that it replaces. The phone has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD panel that features a 120Hz maximum screen refresh rate. Accompanying that large display is a stereo speaker setup, which appears to have Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto G73 5G is said to run Motorola's MyUX software skin with Android 13 as the base. Motorola also claims that the smartphone supports 13 5G bands. The phone offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone port in terms of connectivity. It will have a 5,000mAh battery and support 30W wired charging.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.