Nvidia Will Soon Bring RTX Video HDR to VLC Media Player and Video-Editing Software

Nvidia is also bringing RTX Video HDR to video-editing software such as DaVinci Resolve and Wondershare Filmora.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2024 14:45 IST
Nvidia Will Soon Bring RTX Video HDR to VLC Media Player and Video-Editing Software

Photo Credit: YouTube/Nvidia

Nvidia RTX Video HDR can work in tandem with RTX Video Super Resolution

Highlights
  • Nvidia will soon introduce RTX Video HDR on the VLC media player
  • This feature is said to use AI to upscale SDR videos to HDR
  • The company says it is also introducing it as an SDK to developers
Nvidia is bringing RTX Video HDR to VLC media player, the company announced at Computex 2024 on Sunday. This feature – first announced in January for all RTX GPU owners – uses artificial intelligence (AI) to upscale SDR videos to HDR. Nvidia says the only prerequisite to using it is to have an HDR-compatible monitor and HDR functionality enabled in Windows. Additionally, RTX Video HDR will also be introduced on video editing software such as DaVinci Resolve and Wondershare's Filmora.

VLC Media player gets RTX Video HDR

In a blog post, Nvidia announced that in addition to the existing super-resolution capabilities of the VLC media player, it will soon get RTX Video HDR. The US chipmaker first announced this feature at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. It uses AI to automatically upscale SDR content to HDR.

As per Nvidia, RTX and GeForce RTX GPU users can use this feature to “maximise their HDR panel's ability to display more vivid, dynamic colours”. The company further claims that it can preserve details that may not be seen when videos are playing in standard dynamic range.

Nvidia RTX Video HDR can work in tandem with RTX Video Super Resolution to output the “clearest streamed video”, as per the company.

In addition to the VLC media player, Nvidia says RTX Video HDR is also being made available as an SDK to developers that will enable them to natively integrate it into applications. Furthermore, it will also bring the feature to video-editing software such as Blackmagic Design's DaVinci Resolve and Wondershare Filmora, enabling editors to “upscale lower-quality video files to 4K resolution, as well as convert standard dynamic range source files into HDR”.

Project G-Assist introduced

Nvidia also introduced a new project called G-Assist – a GeForce AI assistant that enhances the gaming experience by providing recommendations and help during the gameplay.

The company says its AI assistant accepts prompts in the form of text or voice, in addition to picking contextual information from the game's screen. It then runs the data through AI vision models that enhance contextual awareness. It delivers responses in the form of text or voice.

As per Nvidia, Project G-Assist is context-aware, meaning it can provide tailored responses to a specific game's session.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nvidia, AI, artificial intelligence, VLC media player
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360
