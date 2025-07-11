Technology News
Nvidia's Market Value Tops $4 Trillion

Nvidia's stock market value briefly peaked above $4 trillion on Wednesday before closing at about $3.97 trillion.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 July 2025 18:27 IST
Nvidia's Market Value Tops $4 Trillion

Photo Credit: Reuters

Nvidia achieved a $1 trillion market value for the first time in June 2023

  • Nvidia extended its lead over Apple and Microsoft
  • Apple's stock has tumbled 15 percent so far in 2025
  • Nvidia's high-end processors are at the center of the AI race
Nvidia's stock market value ended the trading session above $4 trillion for the first time on Thursday, solidifying the chipmaker's position as Wall Street's central player in a race to dominate AI technology.

Shares of Nvidia ended up 0.75 percent at $164.10, giving it a market value of $4.004 trillion and extending its lead over Apple and Microsoft as it benefits from a surge in demand for artificial-intelligence technologies.

Nvidia's stock market value briefly peaked above $4 trillion on Wednesday before closing at about $3.97 trillion. It is worth more than the combined value of all publicly listed companies in the UK.

Nvidia's high-end processors are at the center of a race between Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and other Wall Street heavyweights to build AI data centers and dominate the emerging technology.

Nvidia is also exposed to conflict between Washington and Beijing over trade, including restrictions on exports to China of its most powerful chips.

"Trade tensions and tariffs are a risk, as is competition. Greater AI adoption could shift part of the demand toward cheaper alternatives," Swissquote Bank senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya wrote in a client note.

Nvidia achieved a $1 trillion market value for the first time in June 2023 and tripled it in about a year, faster than Apple and Microsoft, the only other U.S. firms with market values above $3 trillion.

Microsoft is the second most valuable U.S. company, with a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion. Its shares dipped 0.4 percent on Thursday.

Apple's stock has tumbled 15 percent so far in 2025, leaving its market value at $3.17 trillion, reflecting investor worries that the iPhone maker has been slow to introduce AI into its products and services.

Even after its meteoric rally, Nvidia's stock is valued at about 33 times expected earnings, below its five-year average of 41, according to LSEG.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Further reading: Nvidia, AI, Microsoft, Apple
