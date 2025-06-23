Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Android 16 Based One UI 8 Beta Next Week

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Android 16-Based One UI 8 Beta Next Week

One UI 8 Beta programme is currently available in 36 countries including India, the US, and South Kore.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 June 2025 14:15 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI is Samsung's custom skin for the upcoming Android 16 operating system

  • Samsung may roll out One UI 8 Beta to Galaxy S24, more models next week
  • The beta update is tipped to be available on older Galaxy devices in July
  • One UI 8 is expected to be released at the Galaxy Unpacked event
Samsung commenced the rollout of its Android 16-based One UI 8 Beta for select markets in May but it was limited to the flagship Galaxy S25 series. Now, a tipster suggests that it could soon be available on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6. Further, the South Korean tech conglomerate is also tipped to bring the Android 16-based beta programme to its older handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 in July.

Samsung Galaxy One UI 8 Beta

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @Tonysamsunglove shared details about the One UI 8 Beta. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be among the first devices to get the beta update next week, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

By the end of this month, the beta update is also tipped to be expanded to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The tipster claims that Samsung will bring several of its older models under the One UI 8 Beta programme too. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The following devices are expected to get the One UI 8 Beta update in the coming weeks:

Release Timeline Models
Next Week Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Flip 6
End of June Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung Galaxy Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Flip 5
Early July Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Flip 4

As per Samsung, the One UI 8 Beta programme is currently available in 36 countries including India, the US, and South Korea. Users can sign up for the beta programme via the Samsung Members app. However, the availability of features may vary depending on the country or region, as per the tech giant.

The Android 16-based One UI 8 is likely to be rolled out later this year and may be available out-of-the-box on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which are rumoured to be launched at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

Comments

Further reading: One UI 8, One UI 8 Beta, Android 16, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Bitcoin Nears $101,000 While Altcoin Prices Decline Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Comment

