Samsung commenced the rollout of its Android 16-based One UI 8 Beta for select markets in May but it was limited to the flagship Galaxy S25 series. Now, a tipster suggests that it could soon be available on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6. Further, the South Korean tech conglomerate is also tipped to bring the Android 16-based beta programme to its older handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 in July.

Samsung Galaxy One UI 8 Beta

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @Tonysamsunglove shared details about the One UI 8 Beta. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be among the first devices to get the beta update next week, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

By the end of this month, the beta update is also tipped to be expanded to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The tipster claims that Samsung will bring several of its older models under the One UI 8 Beta programme too. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The following devices are expected to get the One UI 8 Beta update in the coming weeks:

Release Timeline Models Next Week Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 End of June Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung Galaxy Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 Early July Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Flip 4

As per Samsung, the One UI 8 Beta programme is currently available in 36 countries including India, the US, and South Korea. Users can sign up for the beta programme via the Samsung Members app. However, the availability of features may vary depending on the country or region, as per the tech giant.

The Android 16-based One UI 8 is likely to be rolled out later this year and may be available out-of-the-box on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which are rumoured to be launched at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July.