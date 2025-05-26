Technology News
Elon Musk Says He'll Resume Working '24/7' at His Companies, X Outage Mostly Restored

Elon Musk's X is back up after an outage that affected thousands of users over the weekend.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 May 2025 12:56 IST
Elon Musk Says He'll Resume Working '24/7' at His Companies, X Outage Mostly Restored

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk's political views triggered waves of protests against Tesla in the US and Europe

  • Musk spent nearly $300 million to back Trump's presidential candidate
  • He led the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)
  • His political views triggered waves of protests against Tesla in US
Elon Musk's social media platform X was largely restored for most users after an outage that impacted tens of thousands of users in the United States on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, following which he said that he is "back to spending 24/7" at his companies.

At its peak around 8:51 a.m. ET (1251 GMT), there were more than 25,800 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including users. The number of outages has since gone below 650, as of 12:09 p.m. ET.

"Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out," Musk said in an X post.

Thousands of users in other countries, such as Germany, Spain, France, India, Canada, Australia, and Britain, also experienced issues with accessing the social media platform at the height of the outage, according to Downdetector data.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.

Musk, who spent nearly $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,546 crore) to back US President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and other Republicans last year, said on Tuesday he will cut his political spending substantially, signalling that he is shifting his attention back to his business empire amid growing investor concerns.

He led the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which sought to eliminate tens of thousands of jobs and cancel billions of dollars in contracts and grants.

However, his political views triggered waves of protests against Tesla in the US and Europe, leading to a slump in sales, with the automaker reporting its first drop in annual deliveries last year.

The amount of time Musk has spent at Tesla has concerned some investors. Looking to ease those worries, Musk told investors last month he would reduce his time with DOGE to a day or two a week from May.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: elon musk, x, social media, doge, donald trump
