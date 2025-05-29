Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Debut With Android 16-Based One UI 8

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra owners in select regions can now sign up to receive One UI 8 beta updates.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2025 18:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Debut With Android 16-Based One UI 8

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured) will debut with One UI 8 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to launch new foldable devices in Q3 2025
  • These handsets will launch with One UI 8, which is based on Android 16
  • Samsung has yet to announce details of its next foldable phones
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to debut in global markets including India in the coming months, and they will be the first to debut with One UI 8. While the South Korean technology firm continues to roll out its Android 15 update to eligible smartphones, it has announced that the Android 16-based One UI 8 update will arrive with its upcoming foldable phones. Samsung is also expected to launch a new Galaxy Z Fold FE model at its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung's Android 16-Based One UI 8 Software to Debut on New Galaxy Z Foldable Phones

In a newsroom post on Wednesday, Samsung confirmed that its One UI 8 software interface, which is based on Android 16, will debut on its "newest foldables this summer". This all but confirms the arrival of new foldable phones in Q3 2025, and these are expected to be the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung says the foldable handsets will ship with Android 16, which is expected to arrive on Pixel smartphones at the end of June, thanks to a "mutual partnership between Samsung and Google." The search giant has moved to an earlier release schedule for Android from this year, with a major update set to arrive in June and a second update towards the end of the 2025.

While the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z FE will be the first phones to arrive with One UI 8, the company's latest Galaxy S series smartphones will also be eligible to receive the update in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra owners in Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US can now sign up for the One UI 8 beta programme. These handsets are expected to be the first to receive an update to Android 16 with One UI 8 running on top.

One UI 8 will arrive with redesigned versions of some Samsung apps, according to the company. These include the Reminder app and the Quick Share feature. Samsung has also confirmed that its smartphones with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and One UI 8 will offer Auracast support when paired with select Galaxy Buds models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Cover Display 3.40-inch
Cover Resolution 720x748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, One UI 8, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Tencent Launches HunyuanPortrait, an Open-Source AI Model for Animating Portraits

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Debut With Android 16-Based One UI 8
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch on June 5
  2. Tecno Pova Curve 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Design Teaser Shows Textured Button
  4. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro Debut in India With Budget Price Tags
  5. Google's SignGemma AI Model Can Translate Sign Language Into Spoken Text
  6. WhatsApp Might Introduce a 'Logout' Button for Users Who Need a Break
  7. Realme Neo 7 Turbo With 7,200mAh Battery Goes Official; All Specifications
  8. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features & More
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Debut With Android 16-Based One UI 8
  2. Tencent Launches HunyuanPortrait, an Open-Source AI Model for Animating Portraits
  3. Realme Neo 7 Turbo With MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Unveils SignGemma, an AI Model That Can Translate Sign Language Into Spoken Text
  5. Apple Adds iPad Air, iPad Pro and Other Models to Its Self Service Repair Programme
  6. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 13s Price in India Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on June 5
  8. EA Reportedly Cancels Black Panther Game, Shuts Down Developer Cliffhanger Games
  9. Bitcoin will Hold Strategic Importance to Strengthen US' Position Against China, Says JD Vance
  10. Google Photos 10 Year Anniversary Updates Bring Redesigned Editor, QR Code for Easy Album Sharing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »