Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to debut in global markets including India in the coming months, and they will be the first to debut with One UI 8. While the South Korean technology firm continues to roll out its Android 15 update to eligible smartphones, it has announced that the Android 16-based One UI 8 update will arrive with its upcoming foldable phones. Samsung is also expected to launch a new Galaxy Z Fold FE model at its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung's Android 16-Based One UI 8 Software to Debut on New Galaxy Z Foldable Phones

In a newsroom post on Wednesday, Samsung confirmed that its One UI 8 software interface, which is based on Android 16, will debut on its "newest foldables this summer". This all but confirms the arrival of new foldable phones in Q3 2025, and these are expected to be the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung says the foldable handsets will ship with Android 16, which is expected to arrive on Pixel smartphones at the end of June, thanks to a "mutual partnership between Samsung and Google." The search giant has moved to an earlier release schedule for Android from this year, with a major update set to arrive in June and a second update towards the end of the 2025.

While the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z FE will be the first phones to arrive with One UI 8, the company's latest Galaxy S series smartphones will also be eligible to receive the update in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra owners in Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US can now sign up for the One UI 8 beta programme. These handsets are expected to be the first to receive an update to Android 16 with One UI 8 running on top.

One UI 8 will arrive with redesigned versions of some Samsung apps, according to the company. These include the Reminder app and the Quick Share feature. Samsung has also confirmed that its smartphones with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and One UI 8 will offer Auracast support when paired with select Galaxy Buds models.