WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that makes it easier and more seamless to connect with others in group chats through live audio. The Meta-owned instant messaging client says users can now hop on a voice chat without having to leave the group or switch to a voice call. This feature was previously available only for large groups but has now been introduced for all group chats. Voice chats carry the same end-to-end encryption as individual chats.

Voice Chats in WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp, voice chats are available for groups of all sizes. Anyone in a group can start a voice chat by navigating to the bottom of the chat and swiping up till the Swipe up to chat message appears. Upon holding for a few seconds, WhatsApp will first display Release to talk and then a Connect option that enables the voice chat feature.

The Meta-owned messaging platform says starting a voice chat does not notify or ring anyone in the group chat. People can join and leave the hangout space as per their preference. These chats will stay pinned at the bottom of the chat window for easy access to call controls. Meanwhile, new members can join voice chat whenever they want and take a look at who else is already in.

In line with its stringent privacy policies, voice chats on WhatsApp come with the same end-to-end encryption as personal calls and messages by default. It claims not even the company itself can read contents of a chat or a voice chat.

Gadgets 360 staff can confirm that the feature is currently live on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. It may take a few days for it to be available to all WhatsApp users so you may not see it right away.

This builds upon the recent discovery of several features in development for WhatsApp, including the ability to select the download quality for media auto-downloads, sticker reactions for messages and media, and on-device message translation using downloaded language packs.