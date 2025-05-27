Technology News
Acer Super ZX Now Available for Purchase in India; Super ZX Pro Still Unavailable

Acer Super ZX is available in black, blue, and green colourways.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 May 2025 10:23 IST
Acer Super ZX Now Available for Purchase in India; Super ZX Pro Still Unavailable

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Super ZX marks the re-entry of the company in the Indian smartphone market

Highlights
  • Acer Super ZX price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for 4GB + 128GB model
  • Amazon offers buyers an instant discount coupon of Rs. 1,000
  • The phone comes with a 120Hz LCD screen and 5,000mAh battery
Acer Super ZX sale In India commenced on Monday, but the Super ZX Pro availability is still unknown. The phones made their debut in April and at the time, the company promised their availability approximately 10 days later, however, that did not come to fruition. More than a month after its debut, the base Acer Super ZX is now available for purchase in the country. It sports an LCD screen and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The phone features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel main shooter with image enhancement features backed by artificial intelligence (AI).

Acer Super ZX Price in India

Acer Super ZX price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is also offered in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations, priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively. 

The handset is available via Amazon in three colourways — black, blue, and green. Buyers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount coupon at the time of purchase.

Meanwhile, the Super ZX Pro variant is still listed as 'Coming soon' on the official Acer Mobiles India website.

Acer Super ZX Specifications

The Acer Super ZX sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 800 nits brightness. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor clocked at 2.4GHz. It is complemented by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded by another 4GB. As per the company, the phone ships with stock Android 15.

For optics, the Acer Super ZX is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also gets a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The camera system comes with AI Image Enhancement.

Acer Super ZX packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It has an IP55-rated build against dust and water ingress, comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and measures 8.6mm in thickness. The phone is said to have a six-axis hypersensitive gyroscope, antenna array matrix, gravity sensor, and a range sensor.

Acer Super ZX

Acer Super ZX

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Further reading: Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Features, Acer Super ZX Price in India, Acer Super ZX Specifications, Acer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
