Acer Super ZX sale In India commenced on Monday, but the Super ZX Pro availability is still unknown. The phones made their debut in April and at the time, the company promised their availability approximately 10 days later, however, that did not come to fruition. More than a month after its debut, the base Acer Super ZX is now available for purchase in the country. It sports an LCD screen and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The phone features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel main shooter with image enhancement features backed by artificial intelligence (AI).

Acer Super ZX Price in India

Acer Super ZX price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is also offered in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations, priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively.

The handset is available via Amazon in three colourways — black, blue, and green. Buyers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount coupon at the time of purchase.

Meanwhile, the Super ZX Pro variant is still listed as 'Coming soon' on the official Acer Mobiles India website.

Acer Super ZX Specifications

The Acer Super ZX sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 800 nits brightness. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor clocked at 2.4GHz. It is complemented by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded by another 4GB. As per the company, the phone ships with stock Android 15.

For optics, the Acer Super ZX is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also gets a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The camera system comes with AI Image Enhancement.

Acer Super ZX packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It has an IP55-rated build against dust and water ingress, comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and measures 8.6mm in thickness. The phone is said to have a six-axis hypersensitive gyroscope, antenna array matrix, gravity sensor, and a range sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.