Samsung Reportedly Developing ‘Listen’ Function for AI-Powered Now Brief in One UI 8

Now Brief leverages Galaxy AI suite to deliver a personalised briefing on Galaxy devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2025 17:01 IST
Samsung introduced Now Brief with the Galaxy S25 running One UI 7 in January

Highlights
  • The ‘Listen Brief’ feature may reportedly allow users to get audio briefs
  • It is said to support both Google and Samsung text-to-speech engines
  • Now Brief offers AI-based summaries of health, events, and news
Following the successful rollout of Android 15-based One UI 7, Samsung is already said to be developing the next iteration, dubbed One UI 8. As per a report, the company will introduce additional functionality for the Galaxy AI-powered Now Brief feature. One such feature will let users get an audio version of their daily brief. Such a feature is said to eliminate the need to glance at the phone's screen and reading the summarised brief.

Listen Brief in One UI 8

Android Authority reports that evidence of the feature dubbed “Listen Brief” was discovered after digging into a leaked One UI 8 firmware. It is said to bring an option to let users play/pause, or stop the audio via a dedicated toggle, with snippets of code in the firmware referencing this functionality. They may also be able to choose between Google and Samsung's own text-to-speech engines which would deliver an audio version of the brief.

Introduced with One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 series, Now Brief leverages Samsung's Galaxy AI suite to deliver a personalised briefing with suggested content including health and wellness metrics, event reminders, travel updates, traffic conditions, and news, in the morning, afternoon, or evening. It presents this information in a card-style interface. When paired with a Galaxy Watch or the Galaxy Ring, Now Brief can display health and activity metrics too.

The feature essentially provides overviews of the user's device usage and activities across the day.

However, since the feature was discovered after delving into the code of One UI 8's early build, its public release remains unconfirmed. While Samsung and OEMs test many features in beta versions of the OS, not all of them make it to the public release. Thus, the news must be taken with a pinch of salt.

In addition to Listen Brief, Samsung is also said to be working on new features for Now Bar — an extension of the Now Brief feature on the lock screen. Past reports indicate it may get additional functionalities such as phone calls and a Do Not Disturb option.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 8, One UI 7, Galaxy AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
