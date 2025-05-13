Following the successful rollout of Android 15-based One UI 7, Samsung is already said to be developing the next iteration, dubbed One UI 8. As per a report, the company will introduce additional functionality for the Galaxy AI-powered Now Brief feature. One such feature will let users get an audio version of their daily brief. Such a feature is said to eliminate the need to glance at the phone's screen and reading the summarised brief.

Listen Brief in One UI 8

Android Authority reports that evidence of the feature dubbed “Listen Brief” was discovered after digging into a leaked One UI 8 firmware. It is said to bring an option to let users play/pause, or stop the audio via a dedicated toggle, with snippets of code in the firmware referencing this functionality. They may also be able to choose between Google and Samsung's own text-to-speech engines which would deliver an audio version of the brief.

Introduced with One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 series, Now Brief leverages Samsung's Galaxy AI suite to deliver a personalised briefing with suggested content including health and wellness metrics, event reminders, travel updates, traffic conditions, and news, in the morning, afternoon, or evening. It presents this information in a card-style interface. When paired with a Galaxy Watch or the Galaxy Ring, Now Brief can display health and activity metrics too.

The feature essentially provides overviews of the user's device usage and activities across the day.

However, since the feature was discovered after delving into the code of One UI 8's early build, its public release remains unconfirmed. While Samsung and OEMs test many features in beta versions of the OS, not all of them make it to the public release. Thus, the news must be taken with a pinch of salt.

In addition to Listen Brief, Samsung is also said to be working on new features for Now Bar — an extension of the Now Brief feature on the lock screen. Past reports indicate it may get additional functionalities such as phone calls and a Do Not Disturb option.