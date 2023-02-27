Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • SoftBank, Ant Group to Sell Paytm Stakes via Block Deal After Failed Talks With Bharti Airtel Founder: Report

SoftBank, Ant Group to Sell Paytm Stakes via Block Deal After Failed Talks With Bharti Airtel Founder: Report

Ant is the largest shareholder in Paytm, with about 25 percent stake and SoftBank owns around 13 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 February 2023 12:25 IST
SoftBank, Ant Group to Sell Paytm Stakes via Block Deal After Failed Talks With Bharti Airtel Founder: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Paytm has been under pressure to turn profitable ever since its dismal listing in late 2021

Highlights
  • Paytm has been under pressure to turn profitable since its dismal IPO
  • SoftBank, Ant has stakes in One 97 Communications, which owns Paytm
  • China's Alibaba Group earlier this month exited Paytm

China's Ant and Japan's SoftBank are likely to offload their stakes in Indian digital payments firm Paytm in the open market, after talks with Bharti Airtel founder failed, the Economic Times reported.

Shareholders and investment banks representing Ant and Softbank had earlier approached Bharti Airtel founder-chairman Sunil Mittal with an offer to sell their stakes in One 97 Communications, which owns Paytm, according to the report on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ant is the largest shareholder in the firm, with about 25 percent stake and SoftBank owns around 13 percent, the report added.

Paytm has been under pressure to turn profitable ever since its dismal listing in late 2021, and its shares have tumbled below its initial public offering prices, as global backers sold shares in the company.

China's Alibaba Group earlier this month exited Paytm by selling its remaining stake in Paytm for about Rs. 1,378 crore. SoftBank had also previously sold a 4.5 percent stake in Paytm through block deals for about $200 million (roughly Rs. 16,580 crore).

Alibaba's exit came days after Paytm posted its first-ever quarterly operating profit as a listed firm, nine months ahead of its own target.

Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce sold 21.4 million shares of Paytm at Rs. 642.74 apiece, a 9 percent discount to Thursday's close, NSE stock exchange data showed. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte bought 5.42 million shares of Paytm at Rs. 640, the data showed.

The talks with Mittal didn't make much headway and Bharti is not currently engaged in conversations on this issue, the ET report added.

SoftBank, Ant Group, Paytm, and Bharti Airtel did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: SoftBank, Ant Group, Paytm, Bharti Airtel
Twitter Lays Off Around 10 Percent of Its Workforce in Latest Round of Job Cuts: Report
Nokia G22 With Affordable Repairability, Eco-Friendly Design Launched: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
Free Gaming Zone With the New HP Omen Playground

Related Stories

SoftBank, Ant Group to Sell Paytm Stakes via Block Deal After Failed Talks With Bharti Airtel Founder: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Could Be Launched In These New Colour Options
  2. Nokia Is Changing Its Logo and Branding for the First Time in 60 Years
  3. NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India at This Price
  4. Paytm Unveils Support for UPI Lite Payments That Never Fail
  5. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price Module
  6. WhatsApp Could Soon Feature a Dedicated Newsletter Section: Report
  7. Nokia C32, Nokia C22 With Up to 3 Days of Battery Life Launched
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline Leaked, May Feature These Specifications
  9. iQoo Z7 Teased to Launch in India Soon, Poster Hints at Rear Dual Camera Unit
  10. Nokia G22 With Easy Repairability Features Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable 6.5-Inch POLED Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
  2. Nokia G22 With Affordable Repairability, Eco-Friendly Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. SoftBank, Ant Group to Sell Paytm Stakes via Block Deal After Failed Talks With Bharti Airtel Founder: Report
  4. Twitter Lays Off Around 10 Percent of Its Workforce in Latest Round of Job Cuts: Report
  5. Nokia C32, Nokia C22 With 6.5-Inch LCD Displays, 3-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Nokia to Change Branding Ahead of MWC 2023, New Logo Drops Iconic Blue Colour
  7. Bitcoin, ETH, Most Cryptocurrencies See Minor Profits, Market Remains Stable
  8. The Last of Us Episode 8 Trailer: Troy Baker’s Cannibalistic Gang Is on the Hunt for Ellie and Joel
  9. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Lite Launched Ahead of MWC 2023: Details
  10. Xiaomi 13 Lite Appears on Geekbench Listing Ahead of Global Launch; Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.