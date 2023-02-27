Nokia G22 was launched by HMD Global, the Finnish mobile manufacturer, in collaboration with iFixit. According to the company, this is the first Nokia smartphone offering a wide scope of repairability. The Nokia G22 allows users to replace a damaged display, bent charging port, or flat battery - even after the phone's warranty has expired. The device can be repaired using step-by-step repair instructions and low-cost replacement parts, the company says, adding that the phone was also “built and packaged with sustainability in mind.”

Nokia G22 price, availability

The latest smartphone by Nokia is available with up to 6GB RAM (4GB+ 2GB of virtual RAM) and 64GB internal storage starting at EUR179 (roughly Rs. 15,700). It also comes in a 128GB storage variant. The Nokia G22 will go on sale from March 8 in the UK and other select European markets. Its availability in India and elsewhere has not yet been confirmed by the company.

The phone is offered in two colour variants - Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue.

Nokia G22 specifications, features

The dual-SIM supported Nokia G22 runs the latest Android 12 OS and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1,200) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, brightness of 500 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset, accompanied up to 6GB of RAM.

It sports a triple rear camera unit with a primary 50-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens, accompanied by a rear flash LED. The 8-megapixel front camera of the Nokia G22 is housed in a centrally aligned teardrop cutout at the top of the display.

The device also offers WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The Nokia G22 also comes equipped with USB Type-C and NFC support. The phone also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor.

Packing a non-removable 5,050mAh battery, HMD Global, the manufacturing company of the Nokia G22, claims that the phone offers up to three-day battery life and features 20W fast charging support. With dimensions of 165mmx76.19mmx8.48mm, the newly launched Nokia G22 weighs about 195.23 grams.

According to the company, the repairability of the Nokia G22 provides easy access to replacement parts such as batteries, displays, and charging ports, as well as tools and repair guides to aid sustainable and longer use of the smartphone device. The phone also has an OZO playback feature with a built-in speaker and wired headphones.

