Indian Railways Launches RailOne App as a Unified Platform for Ticket Booking and Other Services

RailOne integrates all of Indian Railways’ public facing services into a single platform.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 15:44 IST
Photo Credit: App Store

Users can book tickets, request refunds, order food on trains, and more via the RailOne app

Highlights
  • RailOne is available on both Android and iOS devices via their app stores
  • Users can book reserved, unreserved, and platform tickets through the app
  • It offers food ordering, refund requests, and PNR enquiry services
The Ministry of Railways launched the new RailOne app on Tuesday. The launch of the superapp was flagged off by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. It is said to be a one-stop shop which consolidates the ministry's public-facing services into a single platform, offering services such as reserved ticket booking, PNR enquiries, ticket refund requests, and ordering food on trains. The RailOne app is available on both Android and iOS devices and is the final build of the SwaRail app that was launched in beta in February.

RailOne Superapp Features

The RailOne superapp has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and is available as a free-download on the Google Play Store and the App Store for Android and iOS devices, respectively. Although Indian Railways has different apps under its umbrella for specific services, the new superapp consolidates them into one platform.

With the RailOne app, users can book reserved, unreserved, and platform tickets. They can also enquire about freight and parcel deliveries, track the PNR status, and check the coach position on a particular railway station.

The superapp also offers real-time train tracking. Users can get live updates on expected arrival time, potential delays, and other critical information. This keeps users informed and helps them plan their journeys accordingly, as per the Ministry of Railways.

The superapp also offers access to ‘Rail Madad' to raise and track complaints for quick resolution, or submit feedback with the Indian Railways. Further, food ordering services can also be accessed via the RailOne superapp to book meals from partner vendors while onboard during the journey.

Apart from booking tickets, RailOne also allows users to request refunds for cancelled or missed journeys through the app. The app also comes with integration of R-Wallet, a digital wallet which can be used for convenient payment for services used via the app.

As per the ministry, it has multi-lingual support and enables login via a single sign-on (SSO) system. The latter means the user's RailOne credentials can be used to log in to other apps like IRCTC RailConnect and UTS Mobile App. Users can login via multiple methods like biometric authentication or m-PIN.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
