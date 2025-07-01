The Ministry of Railways launched the new RailOne app on Tuesday. The launch of the superapp was flagged off by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. It is said to be a one-stop shop which consolidates the ministry's public-facing services into a single platform, offering services such as reserved ticket booking, PNR enquiries, ticket refund requests, and ordering food on trains. The RailOne app is available on both Android and iOS devices and is the final build of the SwaRail app that was launched in beta in February.

RailOne Superapp Features

The RailOne superapp has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and is available as a free-download on the Google Play Store and the App Store for Android and iOS devices, respectively. Although Indian Railways has different apps under its umbrella for specific services, the new superapp consolidates them into one platform.

Hon'ble MR Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw ji has Launched the SuperApp of Indian Railways - RailOne today.



With the RailOne app, users can book reserved, unreserved, and platform tickets. They can also enquire about freight and parcel deliveries, track the PNR status, and check the coach position on a particular railway station.

The superapp also offers real-time train tracking. Users can get live updates on expected arrival time, potential delays, and other critical information. This keeps users informed and helps them plan their journeys accordingly, as per the Ministry of Railways.

The superapp also offers access to ‘Rail Madad' to raise and track complaints for quick resolution, or submit feedback with the Indian Railways. Further, food ordering services can also be accessed via the RailOne superapp to book meals from partner vendors while onboard during the journey.

Apart from booking tickets, RailOne also allows users to request refunds for cancelled or missed journeys through the app. The app also comes with integration of R-Wallet, a digital wallet which can be used for convenient payment for services used via the app.

As per the ministry, it has multi-lingual support and enables login via a single sign-on (SSO) system. The latter means the user's RailOne credentials can be used to log in to other apps like IRCTC RailConnect and UTS Mobile App. Users can login via multiple methods like biometric authentication or m-PIN.