The Ministry of Railways on Friday launched a new superapp dubbed SwaRail in India. It is introduced as a one-stop shop for offering public-facing services such as reserved ticket booking, ordering food on trains, and PNR enquiries. Currently available for both Android and iOS platforms in beta, the SwaRail superapp aims to reduce app clutter and space usage by eliminating the need of having multiple apps for managing railway services on the phone.

SwaRail Superapp Features

The SwaRail superapp has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). It acts as a one-stop solution, integrating all the Indian Railways' public facing apps into a single platform. With the SwaRail superapp, users in India can book reserved, unreserved and platform tickets, enquire about parcel and freight deliveries, track the train and PNR status, order food on trains, and contact ‘Rail Madad' for complaints and queries, as per the Ministry of Railways.

At present, the Indian Railways offers different apps for ticket bookings and enquiring about train movements and schedules. However, the SwaRail superapp is said to be a unified platform which can be used to carry out the aforementioned tasks directly from smartphones for increased convenience. Its integration will allow it to display more information.

Citing an example, the Ministry of Railways highlights that PNR enquiries will also display the associated information about the train. It offers single sign-on functionality, enabling users to access all services with a single set of credentials. These can be used across other Indian Railways apps too, such as IRCTC RailConnect and UTS Mobile App. Further, users can also use their existing RailConnect or UTS App credentials to onboard the app. It provides multiple login options, including m-PIN and biometric authentication.

It is currently available in beta on both Android and iOS platforms and users can register their feedback for its improvement. The SwaRail superapp will be released publicly after a thorough evaluation by the Ministry of Railways.