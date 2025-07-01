Technology News
Apple's iOS 26 Update Won't Offer Some Features in the EU at Launch: Report

Apple is reportedly studying which features will be delayed in the EU as it works to comply with the bloc's Digital Markets Act.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 1 July 2025 12:17 IST
Apple previously delayed the rollout of Apple Intelligence features in the EU

  • iOS 26 is expected to roll out to users later this year
  • Some iOS 26 software features won't be available to EU customers
  • Apple has warned of privacy and security risks posed by EU regulations
Apple's iOS 26 update will arrive later this year along with new features, but not all of the new capabilities will be available to all users, according to a report. The Cupertino technology firm's upcoming software update will introduce a revamped Liquid Glass user interface, and improvements to various apps like Phone, Messages, Photos, Maps, Wallet, and Apple Music. However, users in the European Union (EU) will reportedly have to wait a little longer for these features. Apple Intelligence features were similarly delayed for users in the EU, due to regulatory hurdles.

Apple Maps' Visited Places Section on iOS 26 to Be Delayed in the EU

A report in The Wall Street Journal states that the "Visited Places" feature coming to Apple Maps with the iOS 26 update will not be available to users in the EU when the software rolls out later this year. The feature stores an encrypted list of places visited by a user on their iPhone, including restaurants and stores. Apple's lawyers reportedly stated that the delay was due to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which is designed to help smaller businesses compete with Big Tech firms.

Apple Legal VP Kyle Andeer confirmed that the company has already decided that some features unveiled at WWDC will be delayed in the EU, at a workshop with developers and officials from the bloc. According to the report, Andeer cited user security as one of the reasons for the absence of some iOS 26 features at launch in the EU.

While Visited Places on Apple Maps is set to be delayed in the EU, the company is still in the process of selecting new features that will not be part of the initial iOS 26 update in the region. Apple previously cited the EU's DMA regulation as the reason for the delayed rollout of its AI features, which eventually arrived in February.

The iPhone maker made sweeping changes to its operating system over the past couple of years, in order to comply with the DMA, which prescribes strict penalties for companies that flout the regulations. These include allowing EU customers to "sideload" apps on iPhone, supporting third party browser engines in addition to WebKit, and enabling access to the NFC chip on the handset for third party payment apps.

However, the company has also criticised these regulations and claims that they introduce users to security and privacy risks beyond the company's control. Last month, Apple submitted a legal challenge to an EU order that directs the company to open up its ecosystem to other firms. These directives were issued in March, informing Apple how to open up its systems to rivals under the Digital Markets Act. Apple must comply with the EU order until the matter is decided by an EU court.

David Delima
David Delima
