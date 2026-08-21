Slack has launched a new feature called Slack Code that offers teams dedicated channels for building software alongside AI coding agents. Slack Code provides a dedicated place to work with an agent on a specific coding session or project on Slack. This allows teams and agents to plan, write and review together. AI agents like Anthropic's Claude Code, Cognition's Devin, GitHub Copilot, and Vercel are currently available on Slack Code.

Salesforce Introduces Slack Code

The Salesforce-owned communication platform Slack, in a blog post on Thursday, announced the launch of Slack Code. It offers a dedicated space, called a code channel, where a user can work with the team and Agents together.

Users can mention a coding agent such as Claude or Devin in Slack to start a code channel and add relevant teammates within a project to the chat. Then the agent will build a space around the task and generate code, or prepare a document or offer a live HTML preview. When the task is complete, the channel is automatically archived and will be avalable for future reference.

Slack says the new platform lets developers preview the coding process in real time. This allows teammates to spot bugs, provide feedback, or redirect the agent. Everyone in the channel can follow the work and its progress. They can see the conversation, the plan and live previews, all in their own tabs. Also, users can control how the agent behaves by auto-provisioning accounts, authenticating users, and automating parts of the workflow.

The company confirmed that "Anthropic, Cognition, GitHub, OpenAI, Vercel, and more are already developing in and for Slack Code, using our code channel APIs and bringing their coding agents into this shared space".

At launch, it supports Claude Code, Devin, GitHub Copilot, and Vercel. OpenAI's ChatGPT integration will arrive soon. Slack says the feature is available across all Slack plans, but users need to have access to each partner agent.

Right now, Slack Code is available for software engineering and coding, but the company confirmed that it will be expanded to marketing campaigns, legal contract reviews, IT onboarding, among others, shortly.