Xiaomi announced the festive offers for its devices on Monday. The devices will be listed at discounted prices during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026. The company has announced that the festive offers will be available for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Mijia devices, including phones, tablets, smartwatches, power banks, air purifiers, and smart TVs. Customers will be able to maximise their savings this festive season by availing the credit card discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses while purchasing their next Xiaomi, Redmi, or Mijia device. The list includes the flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the recently launched Redmi Note 17 Pro series.

Xiaomi Festive Offers Revealed

In a press release, the tech giant revealed this year's Xiaomi festive offers on devices from Xiaomi, Redmi, and Mijia, covering various device categories. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G will be available at a net effective price of Rs. 15,499. The budget smartphone features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits peak brightness, while packing a 6,300mAh battery.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 15 series, including the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, and Note 15 5G, will also be offered at discounted prices of Rs. 22,999, Rs. 28,999, and Rs. 26,999, respectively. Moreover, the successor to the Redmi Note 15 series will also be available at relatively low prices. The Redmi Note 17 5G, Note 17 Pro 5G, and Note 17 Pro Max 5G will be offered at net effective prices of Rs. 25,999, Rs. 33,999, and Rs. 44,999, respectively.

The flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17T will also be listed at discounted prices as part of the Xiaomi festive offers, costing Rs. 1,29,999 and Rs. 64,999, respectively. Apart from smartphones, the company is also providing offers on tablets, like Redmi Pad 2, Xiaomi Pad 8, and Xiaomi 8 Pro. Moreover, the Xiaomi smart TV models with 32-inch, 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch display options. Lastly, the Mijia Air Purifier Compact 4 and Mijia Air Purifier 6 are included in the list of devices under Xiaomi festive offers.

Here is the list of devices that will be available at discounted prices via multiple retail channels, along with their net effective prices, which account for additional bank discounts and cashback.

Xiaomi Festive Offers: From Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Xiaomi Power Banks