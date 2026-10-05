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  • Xiaomi Festive Offers Announced: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 5, Mijia Air Purifier 4 Compact and More

Xiaomi Festive Offers Announced: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 5, Mijia Air Purifier 4 Compact and More

Xiaomi and Redmi phones, tablets, and smart TVs will be listed at discounted prices.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 17:34 IST
Xiaomi Festive Offers Announced: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 5, Mijia Air Purifier 4 Compact and More

Xiaomi 17T features a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi devices will be available via Flipkart and Amazon
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the company’s flagship phone in India
  • Redmi A7 Pro 5G features a Unisoc chipset
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Xiaomi announced the festive offers for its devices on Monday. The devices will be listed at discounted prices during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026. The company has announced that the festive offers will be available for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Mijia devices, including phones, tablets, smartwatches, power banks, air purifiers, and smart TVs. Customers will be able to maximise their savings this festive season by availing the credit card discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses while purchasing their next Xiaomi, Redmi, or Mijia device. The list includes the flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the recently launched Redmi Note 17 Pro series.

Xiaomi Festive Offers Revealed

In a press release, the tech giant revealed this year's Xiaomi festive offers on devices from Xiaomi, Redmi, and Mijia, covering various device categories. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G will be available at a net effective price of Rs. 15,499. The budget smartphone features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits peak brightness, while packing a 6,300mAh battery.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 15 series, including the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, and Note 15 5G, will also be offered at discounted prices of Rs. 22,999, Rs. 28,999, and Rs. 26,999, respectively. Moreover, the successor to the Redmi Note 15 series will also be available at relatively low prices. The Redmi Note 17 5G, Note 17 Pro 5G, and Note 17 Pro Max 5G will be offered at net effective prices of Rs. 25,999, Rs. 33,999, and Rs. 44,999, respectively.

The flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17T will also be listed at discounted prices as part of the Xiaomi festive offers, costing Rs. 1,29,999 and Rs. 64,999, respectively. Apart from smartphones, the company is also providing offers on tablets, like Redmi Pad 2, Xiaomi Pad 8, and Xiaomi 8 Pro. Moreover, the Xiaomi smart TV models with 32-inch, 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch display options. Lastly, the Mijia Air Purifier Compact 4 and Mijia Air Purifier 6 are included in the list of devices under Xiaomi festive offers.

Here is the list of devices that will be available at discounted prices via multiple retail channels, along with their net effective prices, which account for additional bank discounts and cashback.

Xiaomi Festive Offers: From Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Xiaomi Power Banks

Phones Sale Price Tablets Sale Price Smart TVs Sale Price Other Devices Sale Price
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 15,499 Redmi Pad 2 Rs. 15,999 Xiaomi QLED TV A Pro 32 2025 Rs. 13,999 Redmi Watch Move Rs. 2,199
Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Rs. 22,999 Redmi Pad 2 Pro Rs. 24,999 Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro 43 2025 Rs. 24,999 Redmi Watch 5 Lite Rs. 3,699
Redmi Note 15 5G Rs. 26,999 Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Rs. 27,999 Xiaomi QD-Mini LED TV FX 55 2026 Rs. 34,999 Mijia Air Purifier 4 Compact Rs. 6,999
Redmi Note 17 5G Rs. 25,999 Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G With Pen Rs. 33,999 Xiaomi QD-Mini LED TV FX 65 2026 Rs. 64,999 Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite Rs. 10,999
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Rs. 28,999 Xiaomi Pad 8 Rs. 33,999 Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 2026 Rs. 64,999 Mijia Air Purifier 6 Rs. 17,999
Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Rs. 33,999 Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Coating Rs. 43,999 Xiaomi QD-Mini LED TV S 75 2026 Rs. 84,999 Xiaomi 10,000mAh Power Bank 4i Rs. 1,199
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Rs. 44,999 Xiaomi Pad 8 With Pen Rs. 46,999     Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W Rs. 5,599
Xiaomi 17T Rs. 64,999 Xiaomi Pad 8 With Nano Coating and Pen Rs. 48,999     Xiaomi 120W HyperCharger with Type-C Cable Rs. 2,299
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Rs. 1,29,999            
Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 37,999          
Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb cameras
  • Solid design
  • Bright display
  • Decent battery backup and 90W wired fast-charging support
  • Photography kit (sold separately)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Stereo speakers aren't very loud
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,800mAh
OS Android 16
Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent Leica-tuned camera system
  • Outstanding 5x periscope telephoto camera
  • Bright, vibrant AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Reliable everyday and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate build feels less premium
  • Refresh rate behaviour can be inconsistent
  • Selfie camera lacks autofocus
Read detailed Xiaomi 17T review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1268x2756 pixels
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bright and vibrant 1.5K AMOLED display
  • Extensive durability
  • Promising update policy
  • Bad
  • Feels underpowered
  • Cameras are average for the price
  • Doesn't feel like a true Pro Max across the board
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi Festive Offers, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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