Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT Plus Is Free for One Month in India: Here’s How to Claim It

ChatGPT Plus Is Free for One Month in India: Here’s How to Claim It

The free ChatGPT Plus offer can be claimed directly through the ChatGPT subscription page.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 16:22 IST
ChatGPT Plus Is Free for One Month in India: Here’s How to Claim It

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

The availability of the promotion appears to be account-specific

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The limited-time trial drops the monthly fee from Rs. 1,999 to Rs. 0
  • Users must provide valid payment details to activate the free trial
  • Subscriptions auto-renew at Rs. 1,999 per month after the trial ends
Advertisement

OpenAI is offering a limited-time free trial of its ChatGPT Plus subscription in India. With this move, the San Francisco-based AI company is providing eligible users with access to the paid tier of the AI chatbot without the usual monthly charge. The offer is currently visible to select users and provides one month of the ChatGPT Plus plan at no cost. However, the promotion does not appear to be available to every account.

How to Claim Free ChatGPT Plus for One Month

The free ChatGPT Plus offer can be claimed directly through the ChatGPT subscription page. Eligible users should see a “Claim free offer” button under the ChatGPT Plus plan. The offer page shows the regular Rs. 1,999 monthly price crossed out, with the subscription price reduced to Rs. 0 for the promotional period.

VoltChatgpt Discussion
Explore More...

chatgpt plus OpenAI

To claim the offer, sign in to ChatGPT using the account on which the promotion is available. Open the subscription or upgrade page and look for the ChatGPT Plus card. If the account is eligible, the Plus plan should show the limited-time free offer instead of the standard Rs. 1,999 monthly price. Click the “Claim free offer” button to proceed.

You will then be taken through the regular subscription checkout process. OpenAI requires users taking part in free ChatGPT Plus trials to provide payment information. They can use options like cards or net banking. There is also a UPI option, although Gadgets 360 staff were not able to avail of the plan using the payment method on multiple occasions.

The availability of the promotion appears to be account-specific. In our testing, the free offer was visible on an account that had not previously subscribed to any ChatGPT paid plan. On another account that had previously subscribed to ChatGPT Go, the free Plus offer was not shown, and the standard Rs. 1,999 monthly price was displayed instead.

This essentially means that if the Plus card shows Rs. 1,999 rather than the Rs. 0 promotional price, the offer may not be available for that particular account.

It is also worth checking the subscription renewal terms. Since the promotion is for the first month, the subscription can revert to the regular Rs. 1,999 monthly price after the trial period. This means users who do not want to continue with ChatGPT Plus should cancel the subscription before the free period ends. Alternatively, they can cancel the automatic renewal mandate if set up.

For context, the ChatGPT Plus subscription offers higher usage limits and access to additional capabilities compared to the free tier. It also includes expanded memory, priority access to newer models, Sora-powered video generation, and access to Codex.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ChatGPT, ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Here’s a Guide to Choosing the Right Soundbar for Your Home Cinema This Festive Season

Related Stories

ChatGPT Plus Is Free for One Month in India: Here’s How to Claim It
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S60t With a 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts at This Price
  2. These Apple Devices Will Be Discounted During Amazon, Flipkart Sales
  3. Oppo F35 Series With a 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Xiaomi Festive Offers to Bring Discounts to These Xiaomi and Redmi Devices
  5. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 Gets Big Discount on Amazon
  6. Realme Announces Festive Offers Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  7. This Could Be Google's Next Fitbit Fitness Tracker: See Expected Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Gemini Plans Get New Limits: Free Users Lose Flash, AI Pro Gets Deep Think
  2. Realme P4s Lite Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display: Price, Features
  3. Vivo Y600K Turbo Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  4. Noise Master Buds Open With Bose-Tuned Audio Now Available for Pre-Booking in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi Festive Offers Announced: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 5, Mijia Air Purifier 4 Compact and More
  6. Boat Apex Powerbank Series With Up to 45W Charging, Up to 20,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Wireless MagnaCharge
  7. ChatGPT Plus Is Free for One Month in India: Here’s How to Claim It
  8. Vivo S60t Launched With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7 Gen 4 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  9. Huawei, Qualcomm Announce Multi-Year Patent Licensing Agreement Covering 5G, AI and More
  10. Tesla Robotaxi Gets Longer Austin Hours as Musk Defends Cameras Against Lidar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »