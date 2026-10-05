OpenAI is offering a limited-time free trial of its ChatGPT Plus subscription in India. With this move, the San Francisco-based AI company is providing eligible users with access to the paid tier of the AI chatbot without the usual monthly charge. The offer is currently visible to select users and provides one month of the ChatGPT Plus plan at no cost. However, the promotion does not appear to be available to every account.

How to Claim Free ChatGPT Plus for One Month

The free ChatGPT Plus offer can be claimed directly through the ChatGPT subscription page. Eligible users should see a “Claim free offer” button under the ChatGPT Plus plan. The offer page shows the regular Rs. 1,999 monthly price crossed out, with the subscription price reduced to Rs. 0 for the promotional period.

To claim the offer, sign in to ChatGPT using the account on which the promotion is available. Open the subscription or upgrade page and look for the ChatGPT Plus card. If the account is eligible, the Plus plan should show the limited-time free offer instead of the standard Rs. 1,999 monthly price. Click the “Claim free offer” button to proceed.

You will then be taken through the regular subscription checkout process. OpenAI requires users taking part in free ChatGPT Plus trials to provide payment information. They can use options like cards or net banking. There is also a UPI option, although Gadgets 360 staff were not able to avail of the plan using the payment method on multiple occasions.

The availability of the promotion appears to be account-specific. In our testing, the free offer was visible on an account that had not previously subscribed to any ChatGPT paid plan. On another account that had previously subscribed to ChatGPT Go, the free Plus offer was not shown, and the standard Rs. 1,999 monthly price was displayed instead.

This essentially means that if the Plus card shows Rs. 1,999 rather than the Rs. 0 promotional price, the offer may not be available for that particular account.

It is also worth checking the subscription renewal terms. Since the promotion is for the first month, the subscription can revert to the regular Rs. 1,999 monthly price after the trial period. This means users who do not want to continue with ChatGPT Plus should cancel the subscription before the free period ends. Alternatively, they can cancel the automatic renewal mandate if set up.

For context, the ChatGPT Plus subscription offers higher usage limits and access to additional capabilities compared to the free tier. It also includes expanded memory, priority access to newer models, Sora-powered video generation, and access to Codex.