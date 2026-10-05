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  • Boat Apex Powerbank Series With Up to 45W Charging, Up to 20,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Wireless MagnaCharge

Boat Apex Powerbank Series With Up to 45W Charging, Up to 20,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Wireless MagnaCharge

The lineup includes the Boat Apex PB400, Apex PB400 Pro, Apex PB445 and Apex PB332 MagnaCharge models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 17:33 IST
Boat Apex Powerbank Series With Up to 45W Charging, Up to 20,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Wireless MagnaCharge

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat's Apex series starts at Rs 1,999 in India

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Highlights
  • Boat Apex PB400 and PB400 Pro support 22.5W two-way charging
  • The Apex PB332 MagnaCharge offers 15W magnetic wireless charging
  • The Apex PB445 packs a 20,000mAh battery with 45W charging
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Boat has expanded its charging portfolio in India with the launch of the Apex Powerbank series. The new range brings four power banks aimed at different charging needs, from high-capacity backup and fast wired charging to magnetic wireless charging. The lineup includes the Apex PB400, Apex PB400 Pro, Apex PB445 and Apex PB332 MagnaCharge, with features such as built-in Type-C cables, multiple charging outputs and, on select models, digital battery displays and foldable stands.

Boat Apex Powerbank Series Price in India, Availability

Boat's Apex Powerbank series starts in India at Rs. 1,999 for the PB332 MagnaCharge, available in Arctic White, Noir Black, and Storm Blue colourways. The Boat Apex PB400 is priced at Rs. 2,199 and comes in Noir Black and Storm Blue shades, while the PB400 Pro variant costs Rs. 2,599 and is offered in Nimbus Blue and Shadow Black finishes.

At the top of the range, the Boat Apex PB445 is listed at Rs. 2,899 and is available in Phantom Black and Tempest Blue colour options.

The Apex Powerbank series is available in the country on Amazon, Flipkart and Boat's website, as well as through retail stores.

Boat Apex Powerbank Series Features, Specifications

The Apex PB400 and PB400 Pro are both equipped with 20,000mAh batteries, with both supporting 22.5W two-way wired fast charging. They support QC 3.0, Power Delivery and PPS, while the PB400 adds a built-in two-way Type-C cable, a Type-C port and a USB Type-A port for charging up to three devices at once. The Pro model also gets a built-in Type-C cable, along with a glass top and digital display where users can check the remaining battery level.

Boat's Apex PB445 sits at the top of the range, also with a 20,000mAh battery, but with faster 45W two-way Turbo Fast Charging. It supports QC 3.0, Power Delivery and PPS, and has a built-in two-way Type-C cable alongside Type-C and USB Type-A ports. The company says that the power bank also features an anti-slip body and glass top.

For users looking for wireless charging, the Boat Apex PB332 MagnaCharge comes with a 10,000mAh battery and supports 15W magnetic wireless charging as well as 22.5W two-way wired charging. A foldable stand allows users to prop up a compatible phone while it charges, and the power bank also has a USB Type-A port. Boat also includes a MagnaCharge Ring for devices and cases that do not have built-in magnetic charging support.

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Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Boat Apex Powerbank Series With Up to 45W Charging, Up to 20,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Wireless MagnaCharge
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