Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 are scheduled to commence later this week. Both sale events will offer various electronics, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and true wireless stereo (TWS), at discounted prices. The e-commerce giants have updated their websites to reveal that multiple Apple devices, including the iPhone 17, MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and AirPods Pro 3, will be available at relatively low prices. This comes after Apple raised the prices across its product lineup. Beyond direct price cuts, the companies will also offer credit card discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses.

Amazon, Flipkart Sale Offers on Apple Devices Revealed

During the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 and the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale, you will be able to get your hands on multiple Apple devices at slashed prices. Flipkart will offer the iPhone 17 and iPhone 15 at discounted prices, while Amazon will list the iPhone 16 at a relatively low price. The handsets will be available at Rs. 79,900, Rs. 71,999, and Rs. 63,999, respectively.

Apple recently raised the price of the iPhone 17 to Rs. 99,900, marking a Rs. 17,000 price hike over its launch price in September 2025. However, the above-mentioned prices include bank discounts, cashback, and other offers that Amazon and Flipkart will provide. Apart from the phones, you can get the MacBook Neo, Apple's most affordable laptop, at a discounted price of Rs. 75,990 via Amazon. Like other devices, it also received a significant price hike recently.

Moving on, the MacBook Air with the Apple Silicon M5 processor will be listed at a relatively low price of Rs. 1,24,900, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,49,900 for the model with a 16-inch display. The laptop will be available via Flipkart. Similarly, the iPad Air with the M4 processor and the entry-level iPad with an 11-inch display and the A16 chipset will be offered at discounted prices of Rs. 85,490 and Rs. 39,990, respectively. However, these prices do not include the additional bank discounts.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will kick off on October 8 and October 9, respectively. Amazon will offer an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI debit and credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Flipkart will offer an instant discount of 10 percent with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards.

Amazon and Flipkart Sale Offers on Apple Devices

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