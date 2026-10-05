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iPhone 17, MacBook Neo and More to Be Discounted During Upcoming Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale events will offer an instant discount of 10 percent with select credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 14:21 IST
iPhone 17, MacBook Neo and More to Be Discounted During Upcoming Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Offers

Here's the list of Apple devices to be discounted during the festive sales

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Highlights
  • iPhone 17 features the A19 chipset
  • MacBook Neo is Apple’s entry-level laptop
  • Apple recently raised the prices of iPhone models
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 are scheduled to commence later this week. Both sale events will offer various electronics, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and true wireless stereo (TWS), at discounted prices. The e-commerce giants have updated their websites to reveal that multiple Apple devices, including the iPhone 17, MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and AirPods Pro 3, will be available at relatively low prices. This comes after Apple raised the prices across its product lineup. Beyond direct price cuts, the companies will also offer credit card discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses.

Amazon, Flipkart Sale Offers on Apple Devices Revealed

During the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 and the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale, you will be able to get your hands on multiple Apple devices at slashed prices. Flipkart will offer the iPhone 17 and iPhone 15 at discounted prices, while Amazon will list the iPhone 16 at a relatively low price. The handsets will be available at Rs. 79,900, Rs. 71,999, and Rs. 63,999, respectively.

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Apple recently raised the price of the iPhone 17 to Rs. 99,900, marking a Rs. 17,000 price hike over its launch price in September 2025. However, the above-mentioned prices include bank discounts, cashback, and other offers that Amazon and Flipkart will provide. Apart from the phones, you can get the MacBook Neo, Apple's most affordable laptop, at a discounted price of Rs. 75,990 via Amazon. Like other devices, it also received a significant price hike recently.

Moving on, the MacBook Air with the Apple Silicon M5 processor will be listed at a relatively low price of Rs. 1,24,900, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,49,900 for the model with a 16-inch display. The laptop will be available via Flipkart. Similarly, the iPad Air with the M4 processor and the entry-level iPad with an 11-inch display and the A16 chipset will be offered at discounted prices of Rs. 85,490 and Rs. 39,990, respectively. However, these prices do not include the additional bank discounts.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will kick off on October 8 and October 9, respectively. Amazon will offer an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI debit and credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Flipkart will offer an instant discount of 10 percent with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards.

Amazon and Flipkart Sale Offers on Apple Devices

Model List Price Sale Price (Expected) Product Link
iPhone 17 Rs. 99,900 Rs. 79,900 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Rs. 89,900 Rs. 71,999 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Rs. 74,900 Rs. 63,999 Buy Now
MacBook Neo Rs. 79,900 Rs. 75,990 Buy Now
MacBook Air With M5 Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 1,24,990 Buy Now
iPad with A16 Rs. 48,900 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
iPad Air with M4 Rs. 89,900 Rs. 85,490 Buy Now
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iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 17, MacBook Neo, MacBook Air M5, iPad A16, iPad Air M4, AirPods Pro 3, Apple, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Amazon Sale, Flipkart Sale
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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