Google has introduced a new visual indicator for its paid AI plans across Android and the web. With the latest update, a blue gradient ring appears around the profile picture of paid Google One and Google AI subscribers. This replaces the four-colour ring previously associated with Google One accounts. The new design offers a Gemini-themed effect. The latest update seems to be available for a select number of users at the moment.

As per user reports on X, Google AI Plus, AI Pro, or AI Ultra subscribers are seeing a blue gradient ring in their account profile picture. This blue halo replaces the previously available multicoloured ring, which offers red, blue, green, and yellow shades. The latest blue gradient ring resembles Gemini's icon.

The new Google One ring with a gradient makeover is rolling out gradually to Google One subscribers



I spotted this first back in June. https://t.co/9xlyotLmtU pic.twitter.com/YSbaTjHtjj — AssembleDebug (Shiv) (@AssembleDebug) August 19, 2026

Some users on X claim that they are seeing a redesigned interface with Google One Basic and Google One Standard subscriptions.

Tapping the profile picture shows a redesigned full-screen menu with a more compact layout. The email address, profile picture, and name now appear together in a card that displays the subscription tier. Additionally, the account switcher is also integrated into the same section. “Manage your Google Account” is shown below, followed by “Upgrade to Google AI Ultra.”

A report by 9to5Google says that the blue halo redesign is rolling out on a per-device basis. If it's available on your phone or tablet, it will appear for the supported apps at once. Not all apps have been updated with support yet. A similar rollout is underway on the web, but the update remains limited and isn't yet widely available.

Meanwhile, Google updated Gmail's Gemini-powered Help Me Write feature last month to give users greater control over AI-generated email drafts. The company has also launched its latest AI model, Gemini 3.7 Flash, earlier this month. It succeeds Gemini 3.6 Flash. The new model is available to developers, enterprises, and individual users.