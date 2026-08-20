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Google Brings New Account Photo Design to AI and Google One Subscribers

Google's latest blue gradient ring resembles Gemini's icon.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 August 2026 11:49 IST
Google Brings New Account Photo Design to AI and Google One Subscribers

Tapping the profile picture shows a redesigned full-screen menu

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Highlights
  • Google launched new blue gradient ring around Account photo
  • Not all apps have been updated with support
  • Blue halo redesign is rolling out on a per-device basis
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Google has introduced a new visual indicator for its paid AI plans across Android and the web. With the latest update, a blue gradient ring appears around the profile picture of paid Google One and Google AI subscribers. This replaces the four-colour ring previously associated with Google One accounts. The new design offers a Gemini-themed effect. The latest update seems to be available for a select number of users at the moment.

Google Adds New Gradient Profile Ring for Subscribers

As per user reports on X, Google AI Plus, AI Pro, or AI Ultra subscribers are seeing a blue gradient ring in their account profile picture. This blue halo replaces the previously available multicoloured ring, which offers red, blue, green, and yellow shades. The latest blue gradient ring resembles Gemini's icon.

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Some users on X claim that they are seeing a redesigned interface with Google One Basic and Google One Standard subscriptions.

Tapping the profile picture shows a redesigned full-screen menu with a more compact layout. The email address, profile picture, and name now appear together in a card that displays the subscription tier. Additionally, the account switcher is also integrated into the same section. “Manage your Google Account” is shown below, followed by “Upgrade to Google AI Ultra.”

A report by 9to5Google says that the blue halo redesign is rolling out on a per-device basis. If it's available on your phone or tablet, it will appear for the supported apps at once. Not all apps have been updated with support yet. A similar rollout is underway on the web, but the update remains limited and isn't yet widely available.

Meanwhile, Google updated Gmail's Gemini-powered Help Me Write feature last month to give users greater control over AI-generated email drafts. The company has also launched its latest AI model, Gemini 3.7 Flash, earlier this month. It succeeds Gemini 3.6 Flash. The new model is available to developers, enterprises, and individual users.

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Further reading: Google, Google One, Google AI
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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