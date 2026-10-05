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Noise Master Buds Open With Bose-Tuned Audio Now Available for Pre-Booking in India: Price, Specifications

Customers can pre-book the Master Buds Open through the official Noise website.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 18:07 IST
Noise Master Buds Open With Bose-Tuned Audio Now Available for Pre-Booking in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Noise

The open-ear style earbuds are equipped with a 10.8mm custom dynamic driver

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Highlights
  • Noise Master Buds Open are open for pre-booking in India
  • Official sales in India will commence on October 23
  • Colour options include Carbon and Mercury finishes
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Noise Master Buds Open are now available for pre-booking in India. The company says its latest open-ear true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds mark its foray into the growing open-ear audio segment. The earbuds feature Sound by Bose technology and come with a 10.8mm custom dynamic driver. Noise says they also have an ergonomic C-bridge design for all-day comfort. Other features include dual-device connectivity, four-mic ENC DNN technology for calls, and up to 28 hours of total playback.

Noise Master Buds Open Price in India, Availability

According to the company, the Noise Master Buds Open are priced at Rs. 7,999. The company, however, says that this is just an introductory price. The open-ear earbuds are available in two metallic finishes — Carbon and Mercury.

Customers can pre-book the Master Buds Open through the official Noise website. The earbuds are scheduled to officially go on sale in India from October 23. Once the sale begins, they will also be available through Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Noise Master Buds Features, Specifications

The Noise Master Buds Open use Sound by Bose technology and are equipped with a 10.8mm custom dynamic driver. The earbuds also feature Dynamic EQ technology, which is claimed to automatically fine-tune the sound. Users get six presets to choose from. The audio experience can be further customised through the Noise Audio companion app.

Unlike conventional in-ear earbuds, the Master Buds Open use an open-ear C-bridge design. This means that instead of sealing the ear canal, they sit around the ear. Noise says it allows users to listen to audio while maintaining awareness of their surroundings. For calls, the earbuds feature a four-microphone ENC DNN setup designed to suppress surrounding ambient noise and improve voice clarity.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4 and dual connectivity. Android users also get Google Fast Pair for quicker pairing. The earbuds offer up to 28 hours of total playback time and support fast charging.

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Further reading: Noise Master Buds Open, Noise Master Buds Open Price in India, Noise Master Buds Open Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Noise Master Buds Open With Bose-Tuned Audio Now Available for Pre-Booking in India: Price, Specifications
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