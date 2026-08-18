ChatGPT is getting a dedicated experience for teenage users as OpenAI introduces new safety and learning features for people under 18. The new experience will change how younger users interact with the AI chatbot, with additional safeguards and tools aimed at supporting more responsible use. OpenAI will also give parents optional controls over some aspects of their teen's ChatGPT experience. ChatGPT for Teens is now rolling out globally, with availability expanding to eligible accounts over the coming weeks.

ChatGPT for Teens Launches With Study Mode and Safety Features

The company announced ChatGPT for Teens in a press release, saying the experience will combine the regular chatbot with additional safeguards and learning features. The rollout started globally on August 18 for eligible teen accounts using Free and paid personal plans.

OpenAI will use its age detection systems to determine whether an account belongs to someone under 18. Users aged 13 to 17 can also enter their age to access the teen experience. The rollout will expand over the coming weeks, so it may not be available to every eligible account yet.

The learning features include Study Mode, which helps teenagers work through problems with questions, hints and step-by-step guidance. ChatGPT can also suggest Study Mode when users ask for help with homework. Quizzes and other learning tools can help them practise and check their understanding.

Study Hours can make Study Mode the default for new chats during selected periods. Teens can choose these hours themselves, while linked parents or guardians can set them as well. Quiet Hours can limit access to ChatGPT at specific times.

The teen experience also applies stricter safeguards to content involving self-harm, violence, eating disorders, dangerous activities and sexually explicit or graphic material. ChatGPT may encourage users to take breaks during longer sessions and remind them that it is an AI tool. Before some image uploads, it may also ask teens to check for sensitive information.

Parents and guardians can link their accounts through Parental Controls to manage selected settings. They can use Study Hours and Quiet Hours, but cannot read or monitor their teen's conversations. In limited high-risk situations, OpenAI may send a safety notification to a linked parent with only the information needed to support the teen.

ChatGPT for Teens is rolling out globally, while full availability in Australia is expected on September 8. Some features may vary by region. The experience can also be used beyond schoolwork for creative projects, learning and everyday questions.

Once ChatGPT identifies an account holder as 18 or older, the account may move out of the teen experience. This can remove the additional protections and end a linked parental-controls connection. Users who are incorrectly placed in the teen experience can verify their age to request removal of the teen protections. Some settings, including parental controls and reduced sensitive-content options, can be enabled again later.