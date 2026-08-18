Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT for Teens Launches Globally With Study Mode, Parental Controls and Safety Features

ChatGPT for Teens Launches Globally With Study Mode, Parental Controls and Safety Features

OpenAI will use its age detection systems to determine whether an account belongs to someone under 18.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 19:15 IST
ChatGPT for Teens Launches Globally With Study Mode, Parental Controls and Safety Features

Photo Credit: Reuters

Parents and guardians can link their accounts through Parental Controls

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ChatGPT will automatically apply teen protections when eligible
  • ChatGPT can suggest Study Mode for homework help
  • Quiet Hours can limit access at scheduled times
Advertisement

ChatGPT is getting a dedicated experience for teenage users as OpenAI introduces new safety and learning features for people under 18. The new experience will change how younger users interact with the AI chatbot, with additional safeguards and tools aimed at supporting more responsible use. OpenAI will also give parents optional controls over some aspects of their teen's ChatGPT experience. ChatGPT for Teens is now rolling out globally, with availability expanding to eligible accounts over the coming weeks.

ChatGPT for Teens Launches With Study Mode and Safety Features

The company announced ChatGPT for Teens in a press release, saying the experience will combine the regular chatbot with additional safeguards and learning features. The rollout started globally on August 18 for eligible teen accounts using Free and paid personal plans.

VoltOpenai Discussion
Explore More...

OpenAI will use its age detection systems to determine whether an account belongs to someone under 18. Users aged 13 to 17 can also enter their age to access the teen experience. The rollout will expand over the coming weeks, so it may not be available to every eligible account yet.

The learning features include Study Mode, which helps teenagers work through problems with questions, hints and step-by-step guidance. ChatGPT can also suggest Study Mode when users ask for help with homework. Quizzes and other learning tools can help them practise and check their understanding.

Study Hours can make Study Mode the default for new chats during selected periods. Teens can choose these hours themselves, while linked parents or guardians can set them as well. Quiet Hours can limit access to ChatGPT at specific times.

The teen experience also applies stricter safeguards to content involving self-harm, violence, eating disorders, dangerous activities and sexually explicit or graphic material. ChatGPT may encourage users to take breaks during longer sessions and remind them that it is an AI tool. Before some image uploads, it may also ask teens to check for sensitive information.

Parents and guardians can link their accounts through Parental Controls to manage selected settings. They can use Study Hours and Quiet Hours, but cannot read or monitor their teen's conversations. In limited high-risk situations, OpenAI may send a safety notification to a linked parent with only the information needed to support the teen.

ChatGPT for Teens is rolling out globally, while full availability in Australia is expected on September 8. Some features may vary by region. The experience can also be used beyond schoolwork for creative projects, learning and everyday questions.

Once ChatGPT identifies an account holder as 18 or older, the account may move out of the teen experience. This can remove the additional protections and end a linked parental-controls connection. Users who are incorrectly placed in the teen experience can verify their age to request removal of the teen protections. Some settings, including parental controls and reduced sensitive-content options, can be enabled again later.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, ChatGPT for Teens, ChatGPT teens, AI, artificial intelligence
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Find X10 Could Feature 6.59-Inch 1.5K Display With BT.2020 Colour Gamut

Related Stories

ChatGPT for Teens Launches Globally With Study Mode, Parental Controls and Safety Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A7 Pro 5G Spotted on NBTC and Other Certification Websites
  2. Poco M8x 5G Will Launch in India With This Battery, Charging Support
  3. Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked Alongside Colour Options
  4. Lava Virat V1 5G Review: Not Just a Budget Phone
  5. iQOO Z11: CEO Nipun Marya on Why Brand Built Phone for Students
  6. CMF Buds Neo Launch Date Announced, Design Teased
  7. Xiaomi and Samsung Again Raise Prices of Their Tablet, Phones in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Alleged Renders Leaked by Tipster; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  2. Binance Plans UK Comeback With FCA Licence Bid: Report
  3. Vivo Phones Could Get Google’s Scam Detection Feature, Suggests APK Teardown
  4. BitBox Patches Security Flaws That Could Expose Wallets to Malicious Firmware
  5. ChatGPT for Teens Launches Globally With Study Mode, Parental Controls and Safety Features
  6. Oppo Find X10 Could Feature 6.59-Inch 1.5K Display With BT.2020 Colour Gamut
  7. Google to Reportedly End Pixel Phones, Watches and Earbuds Manufacturing in China from 2027; Might Expand Production in India, Vietnam
  8. Samsung Galaxy M17, Galaxy F17 Prices in India Hiked For Second Time in Six Months; Xiaomi Pad 8 Gets Expensive
  9. [Exclusive] Boat Said to be Developing Conversational AI Features for Its Audio Products
  10. CMF Buds Neo India Launch Date Confirmed, Design Revealed Ahead of Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »