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Realme P4s Lite Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display: Price, Features

For photography, the Realme P4s Lite carries a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 18:47 IST
Realme P4s Lite Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4s Lite comes in Moonlight Silver and Nebula Black

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Highlights
  • Realme P4s Lite adds a 6.75-inch 120Hz display
  • The phone comes with Google Gemini support
  • The Realme P4s Lite carries a 13-megapixel rear camera
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Realme has quietly launched the P4s Lite handset on the company's India website, revealing its price and specifications. The new model sits in Realme's P4 series and comes with a 6.75-inch display, a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging and a Unisoc T7250 chipset. It is offered with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, while the camera setup includes a 13-megapixel rear sensor. The phone joins Realme P4s 5G in the country, which debuted in August.

Realme P4s Lite Price, Availability

The Realme P4s Lite is priced at Rs. 16,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 18,499. The phone comes in Nebula Black and Moonlight Silver colour options. It is scheduled to go on sale in India from October 8.

Realme P4s Lite Specifications, Features

The Realme P4s Lite features a 6.75-inch HD+ (1570x720 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz maximum touch sampling rate, up to 900 nits of typical HBM brightness and Panda MN228 glass protection. The phone is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The company confirmed that the phone supports Google Gemini but it has not specified the Android version yet.

For photography, the Realme P4s Lite carries a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel front camera. The rear camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps. The phone does not support 5G or NFC, but comes with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme P4s Lite packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging and 15W USB Power Delivery. The phone is claimed to offer six years of battery health, a 36-month fluency guarantee. It also supports wired reverse charging for compatible devices. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock are available for biometric authentication. It also has an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance and military-grade shock resistance. The handset weighs around 215g and measures 166.5x78.2x9mm.

Realme P4s Lite

Realme P4s Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: Realme P4s Lite, Realme P4s Lite Price in India, Realme P4s Lite Features, Realme P4 Series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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