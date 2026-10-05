Realme has quietly launched the P4s Lite handset on the company's India website, revealing its price and specifications. The new model sits in Realme's P4 series and comes with a 6.75-inch display, a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging and a Unisoc T7250 chipset. It is offered with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, while the camera setup includes a 13-megapixel rear sensor. The phone joins Realme P4s 5G in the country, which debuted in August.

Realme P4s Lite Price, Availability

The Realme P4s Lite is priced at Rs. 16,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 18,499. The phone comes in Nebula Black and Moonlight Silver colour options. It is scheduled to go on sale in India from October 8.

Realme P4s Lite Specifications, Features

The Realme P4s Lite features a 6.75-inch HD+ (1570x720 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz maximum touch sampling rate, up to 900 nits of typical HBM brightness and Panda MN228 glass protection. The phone is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The company confirmed that the phone supports Google Gemini but it has not specified the Android version yet.

For photography, the Realme P4s Lite carries a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel front camera. The rear camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps. The phone does not support 5G or NFC, but comes with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme P4s Lite packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging and 15W USB Power Delivery. The phone is claimed to offer six years of battery health, a 36-month fluency guarantee. It also supports wired reverse charging for compatible devices. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock are available for biometric authentication. It also has an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance and military-grade shock resistance. The handset weighs around 215g and measures 166.5x78.2x9mm.