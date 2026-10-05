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Google Gemini Plans Get New Limits: Free Users Lose Flash, AI Pro Gets Deep Think

Google is also experimenting with more granular controls for Gemini's reasoning.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 19:38 IST
Google Gemini Plans Get New Limits: Free Users Lose Flash, AI Pro Gets Deep Think

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini could get Low, Medium and High thinking modes

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Highlights
  • Free Gemini users will lose access to Flash and Pro
  • AI Plus subscribers will lose access to the Pro model
  • AI Pro and AI Ultra will retain access to three models
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Google is changing the way Gemini models are distributed across its subscription plans. From October 9, free users will be restricted to Flash-Lite, while AI Plus subscribers will no longer have access to Pro. AI Pro and AI Ultra will continue to include the full set of Flash-Lite, Flash and Pro models. Alongside these changes, Google is bringing Deep Think to AI Pro and appears to be preparing new thinking-effort settings for the Gemini app. The company is also working towards a wider rollout of Gemini 4 Argon.

Google Gemini Free Tier Limited to Flash-Lite From October 9

Google detailed the new model limits in an updated support document. Users without a Google AI subscription will only have Flash-Lite from October 9, with Flash and Pro being removed from the free tier. AI Plus subscribers will retain Flash-Lite and Flash, but Pro will no longer be part of the $4.99 (roughly Rs. 500) monthly plan. Google said it will email affected AI Plus subscribers with details about when the change will apply to their accounts.

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The new limits follow Google's move earlier this year to count Gemini usage based on how much processing a request needs. A complex question, a longer conversation or a more advanced model can use more of a user's allowance.

AI Pro subscribers, meanwhile, are getting access to a feature that has so far been reserved for AI Ultra. Deep Think is coming to the $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,900) per month AI Pro plan, while AI Ultra continues to offer it through its $99.99 (roughly Rs. 9,600) and $199.99 (roughly Rs. 19,300) monthly options. The feature uses parallel reasoning to work through more complicated requests and requires the Pro model.

Gemini could also get three new thinking options, including Low, Medium and High. They would let users choose how much effort Gemini puts into answering a question. The higher the setting, the more of the user's usage allowance it could use. Gemini currently offers Extended Thinking for complex problems, while Google AI Studio and Antigravity already have similar options.

Meanwhile, Google is also testing Gemini 4 Argon with trusted cybersecurity professionals through its Fairwind programme. The model will later reach paid API customers and AI Ultra subscribers, but Google has not yet said whether Argon will be part of the Pro tier or a new tier above it.

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Further reading: Google, Gemini, Google Gemini, Gemini AI, Gemini models, AI Plus, AI Pro, AI Ultra, Deep Think, Gemini 4 Argon, AI models, artificial intelligence, Google AI
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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