Vivo S60t has been launched in China as the third model in the recently unveiled Vivo S60 lineup. The handset joins the Vivo S60 and Vivo S60 Vitality Edition. The smartphone is available for purchase via the company's website in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 series chipset. It also boasts a 7,200mAh battery and offers support for 90W wired fast charging. The Vivo S60t features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. The new smartphone also sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo S60t Price, Availability

Vivo S60t price starts at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the base variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 57,000).

The new handset is currently on sale in China via the Vivo online store. The Vivo S60t is offered in Early Summer Green, Midsummer Night, and Starry Sea (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo S60t Specifications, Features

The Vivo S60t is a dual-SIM smartphone. It runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 7, which is based on Android 17. It sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. It also offers 1.07 billion colours, 459 ppi pixel density, 30Hz always-on display, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The company claims that the handset ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

An octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm powers the Vivo S60t, featuring three efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz, four performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz. The phone also features 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It also supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 12GB.

For optics, the Vivo S60t carries a triple rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation and autofocus, an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom. The smartphone can record videos at up to 4K/ 30 fps.

The Vivo S60t packs a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 157.52 x 74.33 x 7.92mm and weighs about 207g.