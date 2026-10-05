Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo S60t Launched With 50 Megapixel Telephoto Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7 Gen 4 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Vivo S60t Launched With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7 Gen 4 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Vivo S60t is available for purchase in China in Early Summer Green, Midsummer Night, and Starry Sea (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 15:41 IST
Vivo S60t Launched With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7 Gen 4 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S60t features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo S60t sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display
  • Vivo S60t carries a triple rear camera unit
  • Vivo S60t ships with Android 17-based OriginOS 7
Advertisement

Vivo S60t has been launched in China as the third model in the recently unveiled Vivo S60 lineup. The handset joins the Vivo S60 and Vivo S60 Vitality Edition. The smartphone is available for purchase via the company's website in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 series chipset. It also boasts a 7,200mAh battery and offers support for 90W wired fast charging. The Vivo S60t features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. The new smartphone also sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo S60t Price, Availability

Vivo S60t price starts at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the base variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 57,000).

The new handset is currently on sale in China via the Vivo online store. The Vivo S60t is offered in Early Summer Green, Midsummer Night, and Starry Sea (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo S60t Specifications, Features

The Vivo S60t is a dual-SIM smartphone. It runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 7, which is based on Android 17. It sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. It also offers 1.07 billion colours, 459 ppi pixel density, 30Hz always-on display, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The company claims that the handset ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

An octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm powers the Vivo S60t, featuring three efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz, four performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz. The phone also features 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It also supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 12GB.

For optics, the Vivo S60t carries a triple rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation and autofocus, an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom. The smartphone can record videos at up to 4K/ 30 fps.

The Vivo S60t packs a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 157.52 x 74.33 x 7.92mm and weighs about 207g.

Vivo S60t

Vivo S60t

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S60t, Vivo, Vivo S60t Price, Vivo S60t Launch, Vivo S60t Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Huawei, Qualcomm Announce Multi-Year Patent Licensing Agreement Covering 5G, AI and More
Here’s a Guide to Choosing the Right Soundbar for Your Home Cinema This Festive Season
Vivo S60t Launched With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7 Gen 4 Chipset: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S60t With a 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts at This Price
  2. These Apple Devices Will Be Discounted During Amazon, Flipkart Sales
  3. Oppo F35 Series With a 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Xiaomi Festive Offers to Bring Discounts to These Xiaomi and Redmi Devices
  5. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 Gets Big Discount on Amazon
  6. Realme Announces Festive Offers Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  7. This Could Be Google's Next Fitbit Fitness Tracker: See Expected Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Gemini Plans Get New Limits: Free Users Lose Flash, AI Pro Gets Deep Think
  2. Realme P4s Lite Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display: Price, Features
  3. Vivo Y600K Turbo Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  4. Noise Master Buds Open With Bose-Tuned Audio Now Available for Pre-Booking in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi Festive Offers Announced: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 5, Mijia Air Purifier 4 Compact and More
  6. Boat Apex Powerbank Series With Up to 45W Charging, Up to 20,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Wireless MagnaCharge
  7. ChatGPT Plus Is Free for One Month in India: Here’s How to Claim It
  8. Vivo S60t Launched With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7 Gen 4 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  9. Huawei, Qualcomm Announce Multi-Year Patent Licensing Agreement Covering 5G, AI and More
  10. Tesla Robotaxi Gets Longer Austin Hours as Musk Defends Cameras Against Lidar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »