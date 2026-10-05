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Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo F35 Pro 5G is offered in Sunset Orange, Twilight Brown, and Wave Blue colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 12:09 IST
Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo F35 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display

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Highlights
  • Oppo F35 Pro 5G gets a dual rear camera unit
  • Oppo F35 5G features a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • Oppo F35 series will go on sale in India via Flipkart and Amazon
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Oppo F35 series was launched in India on Monday, marking 10 years of the Oppo F series in India. The latest lineup includes the Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G. Both smartphones are set to go on sale in the country soon via multiple retail channels. The Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G are offered in three distinct colour options. The new Oppo F series handsets are equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Moreover, both phones feature a dual rear camera, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. The two phones are powered by different octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo F35 5G price in India starts at Rs. 38,999 for the base variant offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 42,999. On the other hand, the price of the Oppo F35 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 49,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 54,999. The company is offering a 10 percent instant bank discount and a 10 percent exchange bonus to customers.

The new smartphones are set to go on sale in India later this month via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo online store. The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is offered in Sunset Orange, Twilight Brown, and Wave Blue colourways. Meanwhile, the Oppo F35 5G ships in Mist Pink, Titanium Grey, and Wave Blue colour options.

oppo f35 pro 5g flipkart main

Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G are dual-SIM smartphones. Both handsets ship with Oppo's ColorOS 16.5, which is based on Android 16. The Pro model sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. It also offers up to a 4,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness in HBM.

Meanwhile, the Oppo F35 5G is equipped with a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,372 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 397 ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 1,400 nits peak brightness. Both Oppo F35 series phones ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Oppo F35 Pro 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset. On the other hand, the Oppo F35 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max SoC. Both smartphones feature an ARM Mali GPU and LPDDR4x RAM. While the Pro model gets UFS 3.1 onboard storage, the standard model features UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For optics, the Oppo F35 series carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera with autofocus. The Pro model also offers dual-axis optical image stabilisation. It also gets an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 116-degree field of view, while the standard model features a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome camera. Both phones feature a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with a 100-degree field of view. While the Oppo F35 5G can record up to 2.5K videos, the Pro model can capture up to 4K/30 fps videos.

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. The Oppo F35 series also supports 5G, 4G LTE, up to Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. Both phones feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. The standard model measures 159.1 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm and weighs about 205g, while the Pro model measures 162.6 x 77.6 x 8.4mm and weighs about 210g.

OPPO F35 5G

OPPO F35 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
OPPO F35 Pro 5G

OPPO F35 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G, Oppo, Oppo F35 Pro 5G Price in India, Oppo F35 5G Price in India, Oppo F35 Pro 5G India Launch, Oppo F35 5G India Launch, Oppo F35 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo F35 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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