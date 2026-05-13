Spotify has released a new “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s)” feature as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations. With the latest update, the music streaming service offers listeners a look back at their listening habits over the years. The feature offers insights into the first songs streamed, most-played tracks, and all-time most-played artists, and offers a personalised playlist of the user's top 120 songs over the years. This is a limited-time feature. The service revealed that Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake, and The Weeknd are among its most-streamed artists of all time. The most-streamed albums on the platform include e Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, Starboy by The Weeknd, among others.

How to Listen to the First Track You Streamed on Spotify

Users can now access the “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s)” by searching for Spotify 20 or Party of the Year(s) or visiting this link. The latest feature creates a personalised playlist of users' top 120 songs that displays how many times they listened to each song. It also shows how many unique songs they've listened to overall. The experience will also reveal the first day on Spotify, the first song listened to on the service, and the all-time most-streamed artist on Spotify.

Each data story will have a custom share card, allowing listeners to share their music memories with friends or post them on social media platforms such as Instagram. This feature celebrates artists and fans who have shaped Spotify and music culture over the past two decades.

Alongside Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s), Spotify has also disclosed the most-streamed artists, albums, songs, and podcasts on the platform.

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Justin Bieber are among Spotify's most-streamed artists of all time.

Spotify's most-streamed albums include Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, Starboy by The Weeknd, ÷ (Deluxe) by Ed Sheeran, SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo, After Hours by The Weeknd, and SOS by SZA.

Most Streamed Songs of All Time on Spotify include Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, Shape of You by Ed Sheeran, Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood, Starboy by The Weeknd, Daft Punk, As It Was by Harry Styles, and Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi, among others.

Most Streamed Podcasts of all time on Spotify include The Joe Rogan Experience, Gemischtes Hack, Crime Junkie, Armchair Expert with Dax, Shepard, Last Podcast On The Left, and The Daily.