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iOS 26.5 Brings RCS-Based End-to-End Encrypted Messaging Between iPhone, Android Smartphones

RCS messaging between iOS and Android devices is currently available in beta in select global markets.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2026 12:22 IST
iOS 26.5 Brings RCS-Based End-to-End Encrypted Messaging Between iPhone, Android Smartphones

Apple started rolling out the iOS 26.5 update on Monday

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Highlights
  • RCS support was earlier spotted in iOS 26.5 beta
  • RCS messaging between iOS and Android is available in select markets
  • RCS messaging is only supported on Jio in India
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Apple has been testing Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging between Android and iOS for a while. Previously spotted testing in the beta version of the iOS 26.5 update, the RCS-based cross-platform end-to-end encrypted messaging between iOS and Android is finally rolling out in select markets for supported carriers. It replaces the traditional SMS protocol between the two platforms with more secure end-to-end encrypted messaging. The support is expected to roll out to a wider user base with the stable iOS 26.5 update. Meanwhile, Android users will be able to access it via the Google Messages app.

RCS Chats Are Finally Encrypted Across iOS and Android  

In a blog post on Monday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that it has started rolling out end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging to iPhone models running iOS 26.5 beta and Android handsets. The feature is currently available in beta in select global markets, including Canada and the US. Android users can access RCS messaging with iPhone models with the latest version of the Google Messages app.

With the release of RCS messaging support, correspondence between Android and iPhone users will be protected in the same manner as for messages sent within the individual ecosystems. Messages sent from an iPhone to an Android handset, or vice versa, will be encrypted into a code, which can only be understood by the device with the encryption key.

Hence, the text can only be understood, or decrypted into natural language, by the recipient's handset, making it a more secure way of communication. Intercepted messages will remain illegible to hackers or other bad actors. Google's President of Android Ecosystem, Sameer Samat, said, “This cross-industry effort replaces outdated SMS with a more secure & private way to chat, no matter what phone you have.”

According to Apple's wireless communication support page, RCS messaging is available in India via only one telecom service providers (TSP). Jio currently supports RCS messaging, but Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) do not currently support the modern messaging feature.

Meanwhile, in the US, the list of supported TSPs includes AT&T, Boost Mobile, C Spire, Cellcom Wisconsin, Consumer Cellular, Cox Mobile, Cricket, Family Mobile, FirstNet, T-Mobile USA, Mint Mobile, Next-Tech Wireless, PureTalk, Red Pocket, US Mobile, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile.

Recently spotted in the first beta version of the iOS 26.5 update, RCS is expected to be rolled out to a wider user base with the stable iOS 26.5 version, which was released on Monday. It will reportedly bring a toggle for end-to-end encrypted messages in Settings. However, the feature is said to be enabled by default.

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Further reading: iOS 26 5, Apple, Google, RCS Messaging
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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