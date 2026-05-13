Garmin has introduced the Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170, two new GPS running smartwatches aimed at beginners as well as regular runners. Both models feature AMOLED displays, touchscreen support, and Garmin's five-button layout. They offer built-in GPS, wrist-based heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, training tools, and support for smart notifications. The Forerunner 170 adds extra sensors, Garmin Pay, and music storage on select models. Garmin said the new watches will launch in India in June 2026 after regulatory approvals are completed.

Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170 Price, Availability in India

Garmin has not yet announced pricing in India for either smartwatch. In the US, the Garmin Forerunner 70 and the Forerunner 170 are listed at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 23,900) and $299.99 (roughly Rs. 28,700), respectively.

The Garmin Forerunner 70 will be offered in Citron, Cool Lavender, Black, and Whitestone colour options, while the Forerunner 170 will come in Black with Amp Yellow accents and Whitestone with Cloud Blue accents. Garmin added that the Garmin Forerunner 170 is also available in a Music variant that can store songs on the watch's built-in storage for phone-free listening during workouts. It will be sold in Teal Green and Red Pink shades.

The Garmin Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 series will go on sale in India in June 2026, the company said in a press release.

Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170 Features, Specifications

Both Garmin Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 smartwatches use a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution. They feature chemically strengthened glass, a fibre-reinforced polymer case, silicone straps, and a 5ATM water resistance rating. Both watches support touch controls and five physical buttons.

The latest models include built-in GPS with support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems. They can track pace, distance, and time during runs and also offer wrist-based heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, Body Battery, stress tracking, sleep score, sleep coaching, HRV status, and women's health tracking.

The Garmin Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 watches support Garmin Coach, daily suggested workouts, quick workouts, training readiness, training status, running power, running dynamics, PacePro, race predictor, and recovery tools. They also include smart notifications, LiveTrack, incident detection, and support for the Garmin Connect app on Android and iPhone devices.

Garmin has included more than 80 sports modes on both devices, covering running, cycling, pool swimming, strength training, yoga, hiking, cricket, and several team sports. The Forerunner 170 adds a barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, and thermometer, which are not listed on the Forerunner 70. It also supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments, floor climb tracking, open-water swimming, elevation data, and compatibility with cycling power meters.

The Garmin Forerunner 70 is claimed to offer up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 23 hours in GPS-only mode, and up to 16 hours in all-systems GNSS mode. It includes 512MB of internal storage. It measures 42.6 x 42.6 x 11.9mm and weighs 40g.

Meanwhile, the Forerunner 170 has the same dimensions but weighs slightly more at 41g. It is said to deliver up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 20 hours in GPS-only mode, and up to 14 hours in all-systems GNSS mode. It comes with 4GB of onboard storage.