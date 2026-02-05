Spotify, the music and podcast streaming platform, launched the in-app lyrics translations feature in 2022. The company expanded the availability of the feature to a total of about 25 markets in 2025. Now, the company has announced that it has started rolling out the feature to all iOS and Android users globally. The announcement came as part of Spotify's new upgrades for the in-app lyrics, which also include the new downloadable lyrics feature. Spotify has licensed Musixmatch's repository to display the karaoke-style lyrics interface on its platform.

On Wednesday, Spotify announced that it is bringing two new upgrades to its in-app lyrics. Rolling out globally, users will now be able to download the lyrics and the songs together for offline viewing and listening. The company says that the functionality will be exclusively available to its Premium subscribers.

Another new feature rolling out to Spotify's global user base is Lyric Previews. Soon, Spotify's free and Premium subscribers will be able to see snippets of lyrics under the album art or a song's cover art as the song plays. The company claims that “early testing suggests” that the new layout offers greater convenience to users in engaging with lyrics, while also helping them to return to songs they previously discovered.

Users will continue to have the ability to share songs from Spotify's Now Playing view to different social media platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. The feature will be available on Spotify's mobile and tablet versions for Android and iOS users. Users will also have the ability to turn lyric previews off by simply tapping on the three-dot menu and clicking on the Lyrics Off button.

Lastly, the music streaming platform has announced that it is rolling out the lyrics translation functionality globally to free and Premium subscribers. Soon to be available on iOS and Android versions of the app, the feature will allow users to view lyrics in different regional languages. The app will display the lyrics in the same language as the device.

However, Spotify's new feature will only be available on select tracks. To view the same, users can tap on the translate icon in the lyrics section, which is displayed along with the original lyrics of the song. Users will also have the option to switch back to the original language. As previously mentioned, the feature was first released in 2022 and was later expanded to about 25 markets last year.