Realme 16T 5G will be launched in India next week, the tech firm announced on Tuesday. As part of the launch date announcement, the company has also revealed key details about the upcoming Realme 16 series handset, including its battery capacity, availability, and design. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in the country in three colour options. Moreover, two dedicated microsites for the Realme 16T 5G are now live on the company's website and an e-commerce platform. The handset is set to arrive as the fourth model in the series, which currently includes the Realme 16, Realme 16 Pro, and Realme 16 Pro+.

Realme 16T 5G Set to Launch in India on May 22

In a post on X, the smartphone maker has confirmed that the Realme 16T 5G will be launched in India on May 22 at 12 pm. The tech firm has also confirmed that the upcoming handset will go on sale in the country in three colour options, dubbed Starlight Black, Starlight Red, and a blue shade. It will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the Realme India online store.

The company has also revealed that the new Realme 16T 5G will be equipped with an 8,000mAh Titan Battery. The tech firm claims that the handset will deliver up to three days of usage, 14.3 hours of gaming, 34 hours of social media scrolling, or 21.9 hours of navigation on a single charge. On top of this, the battery is claimed to remain usable for up to seven years of use. The phone will support bypass charging, wired reverse charging, and 45W wired fast charging.

In terms of design, the Realme 16T 5G is shown to sport a flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped rear camera module. A dual rear camera system, along with an LED flash and a selfie mirror, appears inside the camera island on the back. Moreover, a power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side could be left clean. The handset will be 8.8mm thick. More details, including the chipset, camera configuration, and pricing in India, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The Realme 16T 5G was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The handset will reportedly be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, with two performance cores delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz. It is expected to ship with at least 8GB of RAM and Android 16, along with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.