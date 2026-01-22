Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Lawsuit Led to Court Order That Cut Off Anna’s Archive Domains, Court Documents Show

Spotify Lawsuit Led to Court Order That Cut Off Anna’s Archive Domains, Court Documents Show

Anna’s Archive recently said in a social media post that it does not believe that the domain suspension was related to its mass Spotify scraping.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2026 13:40 IST
Spotify Lawsuit Led to Court Order That Cut Off Anna’s Archive Domains, Court Documents Show

Photo Credit: Pexels/ John Tekeridis

Spotify started monitoring its platform for suspicious activity after Anna's Archive scraped music files.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Spotify had disabled various “nefarious” accounts in December 2025
  • The US District Court ordered documents to be unsealed on January 16
  • Anna’s Archive had backed up 300TB of Spotify music files
Advertisement

Spotify, along with Warner and Universal Music Group, filed a lawsuit against the online open-source library, Anna's Archive, in December 2025 after it scraped hundreds of terabytes from the music streaming platform, according to the recently unsealed court documents. To provide temporary relief to the plaintiffs, the US District Court awarded a Temporary Restraining Order to Spotify and the music labels, which resulted in the suspension of Anna's Archive domains. The shadow library earlier believed that the ban was unrelated to its unauthorised scraping of nearly 86 million Spotify audio files.

US District Court's Temporary Restraining Order Suspended Anna's Archive Domain

On January 16, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York unsealed the documents containing details regarding Spotify and multiple music labels' lawsuit against Anna's Archive. According to the unsealed documents, the companies requested the US District Court for a temporary restraining order against the online open-source library, which the court awarded the same day, suspending Anna's Archive's domains (including the .org), mandating the Public Interest Registry (PIR) and Cloudflare to block the same.

In a thread on Reddit, Anna's Archive claimed that the recent .org domain suspension was unrelated to its scraping of Spotify's music files. It further said that this “unfortunately happens to shadow libraries” regularly. However, the court documents confirm that the domain was suspended due to the ongoing lawsuit.

This comes weeks after Spotify disabled various user accounts that were involved in scraping audio files from its platform, terming them “nefarious”. Detailing its attempt to download audio from Spotify, Anna's Archive said in a blog post that “a while ago” the group discovered a way to scrape audio files from the music streaming platform at scale.

Anna's Archive said that it managed to create a backup of about 86 million Spotify music files, creating an archive totalling about 300TB. The open-source library claimed that this was “primarily aimed at preservation” of music, as the current ways of sharing music online have “major issues”. It prioritised backing up songs based on popularity, allowing people to download them for offline listening.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Spotify, Universal Music Group, Warner, Anna Archive
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple Is Reportedly Developing a Camera-Fitted AI Pin, Home Hub With Robotic Base

Related Stories

Spotify Lawsuit Led to Court Order That Cut Off Anna’s Archive Domains, Court Documents Show
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Update: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. YouTube Takes on OpenAI's Sora With AI-Generated Shorts Feature
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Surfaces Ahead of Unpacked Event
  4. Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, Delays 7 Games
  5. Realme Neo 8 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  6. Here's When the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ Will Launch in India
  7. Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances
  8. DoT Opens Lower 6GHz Spectrum for Licence-Free Wi-Fi Use
  9. OnePlus 15T Spotted on Certification Site, Charging Details Revealed
  10. Ubisoft's Franchises Will be Handled by 5 New Units as Part of 'Major Reset'
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Neo 8 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  2. Apple Asks Delhi High Court to Stop Competition Commission of India From Seeking Its Financials
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners
  5. OnePlus 15T Lands on 3C Certification Database Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications
  6. Crimson Desert Has Officially Gone Gold, Launch Set for March 19
  7. Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Chromebook 311 Launched With MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU: Price, Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26+ Bags 3C Certification; Might Not Launch With Charging Upgrade
  9. Apple Could Turn Siri Into an AI Chatbot to Rival OpenAI, Google: Report
  10. Powerful X-Class Solar Flare Sends CME Toward Earth, Storms Possible
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »