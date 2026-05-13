Sony Xperia 1 VIII was launched in Japan by the tech firm on Wednesday as its latest Xperia 1 series handset. The handset, which is currently available for pre-order, is offered in four colour options and four RAM and storage configurations. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The Sony Xperia 1 VIII sports a redesigned rear panel, featuring a square-shaped camera module. Moreover, it gets a larger telephoto camera sensor than the Sony Xperia 1 VII. The new Sony Xperia phone boasts a triple rear camera system.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Price, Availability

In Japan, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII is priced at JPY 2,35,400 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000) for the base variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost JPY 2,51,900 (about Rs. 1,53,000) and JPY 2,68,400 (roughly Rs. 1,63,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line option with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at JPY 2,99,200 (about Rs. 1,81,000).

The new Xperia handset is currently available for pre-order via the Sony Japan online store. The Sony Xperia 1 VIII is offered in Garnet Red, Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, and Native Gold colourways.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Specifications, Features

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII ships with eSIM and physical SIM support, and runs on Android 16. The company promises up to four OS upgrades and up to six years of security updates for the new Xperia model. The Sony Xperia 1 VIII sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and HDR support. The smartphone is powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It also supports storage expansion by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card slot.

For optics, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII sports a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/1.35-inch CMOS sensor, f/1.9 aperture, and up to 48mm focal length. It also boasts a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, and 16mm focal length.

Additionally, the handset boasts a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture, a 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS sensor, and up to 140m focal length. Lastly, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII features a 12-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of durability, it is claimed to ship with IP65 + IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for Sony's “Gentle” wired and wireless charging. The smartphone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. It is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner for security. The handset measures 162x74x8.3mm and weighs about 200g.