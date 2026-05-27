Samsung launched its 2026 Vision AI TV lineup in India on Wednesday. The South Korean tech conglomerate has introduced 72 new television models across multiple categories, including Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, The Frame, Mini LED, and UHD TVs. As per the company, its new range brings Samsung's Vision AI Companion (VAC) features to a wider range of screen sizes and price segments. It offers AI-powered picture, sound, and content personalisation tools across more models. Samsung has also introduced its new Micro RGB technology in India, alongside upgrades to OLED, Neo QLED, and lifestyle TV lineups.

Samsung 2026 Vision AI TV Lineup Price in India, Availability

Samsung's new Micro RGB lineup starts at Rs. 1,24,990, while OLED models are priced from Rs. 1,14,990 onwards. Samsung's The Frame series starts at Rs. 56,990, Neo QLED TVs begin at Rs. 52,990, Mini LED models are available from Rs. 42,990, and UHD TVs start at Rs. 36,990.

As part of the launch offers, customers purchasing select TV models are eligible to receive a complimentary soundbar worth up to Rs. 1,02,990 and a Music Studio package worth Rs. 23,990. Samsung is also offering cashback of up to 20 percent and EMI options through participating financial partners.

Samsung's 2026 Vision AI TV lineup is available for purchase through Samsung retail stores, Samsung.com, and online and offline retail channels across the country.

Samsung 2026 Vision AI TV Lineup Features, Specifications

A notable feature across Samsung's entire 2026 Vision AI TV range is Vision AI Companion (VAC). It is said to integrate AI services such as Bixby, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot. Samsung claims this feature serves as an entertainment assistant that can help users discover content, recommend food options, and provide personalised suggestions based on viewing habits.

The company has also introduced several AI-powered features, including AI Upscaling Pro, which enhances lower-resolution content in real time, Color Booster Pro for scene-based colour optimisation, AI Soccer Mode for sports viewing, and AI Sound Controller Pro for dynamic audio adjustment.

Samsung has debuted the Micro RGB series in India, which includes the R95H and R85H models that come in sizes ranging from 55 inches to 115 inches. As per the company, its Micro RGB technology leverages individually controlled red, green, and blue micro LEDs for precise colour reproduction and brightness control. The TVs also support Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Precision Color 100, HDR Pro, Color Booster Pro, and Glare Free technology.

The refreshed Samsung Vision AI TV lineup with OLED panels comprises the S95H, S90H, and S85H models. The first two now feature the company's glare-free technology, while the S95H also includes Pantone-validated ArtfulColor, access to the Samsung Art Store, and the company's FloatLayer Design. Gaming-focused features include Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support, and AI Soccer Mode Pro.

Samsung has also refreshed The Frame TV lineup in India with support for more than 3,000 artworks through Art Mode. The TVs feature QLED panels, Pantone Validated ArtfulColor technology, Glare Free displays, and Samsung's signature frame-inspired design.

The Neo QLED lineup includes the QN80H and QN70H series. The TVs are powered by Samsung's NQ4 AI Processor. The company says they feature Quantum Mini LED technology, Real QLED certification from TÜV Rheinland, 100 percent Colour Volume, 4K AI Upscaling, and refresh rates of up to 144Hz on select models in gaming mode.

Lastly, Samsung's Mini LED lineup includes the M80H and M70H models. These TVs offer Motion Xcelerator 144Hz, the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, AI Sound Controller, and additional AI-based picture and gaming enhancements.