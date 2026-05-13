Spotify launched its most affordable Premium subscription in India in November last year. Dubbed Spotify Premium Lite, the music streaming service has removed the new subscription tier from its website and the mobile app, seemingly discontinuing the Spotify Lite plan six months after its introduction. On top of this, the company has also revised the prices of other Spotify Premium tiers in India, reducing the subscription fee of the Standard and the Student plans. However, the cost of the top-of-the-line Spotify Premium Platinum remains unchanged. While the prices of the two tiers have seen a downward revision in the country, they still offer the same benefits.

Spotify Premium Revised Prices, Benefits

The music streaming service has updated its website and mobile app to remove the Spotify Premium Lite subscription tier from the platform. This suggests that the tech firm has discontinued its most affordable subscription plan in the country. Whether the users who are already subscribed will be moved to a new plan or not is unclear at the moment. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Spotify seeking confirmation for the same. We will update the story if and when Spotify responds.

Spotify website now only shows three premium plans

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Spotify

Interestingly, this is not the only change the company has made to its subscription plans in the country. The website and mobile app have also been updated to reflect new prices for the remaining Spotify Premium subscription plans. The Spotify Premium Standard is now the most affordable among the lot, costing Rs. 99 for the first three months and Rs. 139 per month thereafter, coming down from Rs. 199. This is the same price at which the Spotify Premium Lite plan was available in India.



Spotify Premium prices before the latest revision

Similarly, the Spotify Premium Student subscription tier is now available at Rs. 69 for the first two months and Rs. 69 per month thereafter. Its price has been reduced from Rs. 99 per month. However, the benefits the two plans offer remain unaffected by the price reduction.

The Standard and Student plans allow users to stream music and audiobooks at up to 320 kbps without having to listen to ads. On top of this, the price and benefits of Spotify's most expensive plan, marketed as Spotify Premium Platinum, remain unchanged.

As previously mentioned, the company launched the Spotify Premium Lite plan in India in November 2025 as its most affordable plan at a subscription fee of Rs. 139 per month. It offered “high audio quality” music streaming at up to 160 kbps, while also providing an ad-free experience, available only for a single account.