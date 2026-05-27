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Redmi Note 17R Reportedly Bags Regulatory Certification in China Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Redmi Note 17R was recently spotted in China's MIIT regulatory database, which means it could launch in the country soon.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2026 12:51 IST
Redmi Note 17R Reportedly Bags Regulatory Certification in China Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13R features a 6.79-inch display

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17R could run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset
  • Xiaomi is believed to skip the Redmi Note 16 branding this year
  • Redmi has not introduced an “R” model in its last two Note lineups
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Redmi appears to be working on the Redmi Note 17 series with several models as a follow-up to last year's Redmi Note 15 series. There's no official word on the possible launch timeline, but a handset believed to be the Redmi Note 17R, which is likely to be an entry-level offering in the series, has reportedly received certification approval from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) authority. The Redmi Note 17R is likely to offer upgrades over the Redmi Note 13R and Redmi Note 12R.

Redmi Note 17R Spotted on Chinese Certification Site

The listing of Redmi Note 17R on the CMIIT database, as spotted by the folks at Xpertpick, doesn't reveal any details about the phone. However, the appearance on the site suggests that this new Redmi Note series phone bearing model number M025EC will go official soon. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication show 26021RN18C equipment number, dual-SIM support and 5G connectivity.

The Redmi Note 17R is rumoured to be one of the first smartphones to ship with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset. The company could launch this model globally under the Redmi 17 5G branding. It is expected to be an entry-level model.

Xiaomi could skip the Redmi Note 16 branding and launch the Redmi Note 17 series as a follow-up to the Redmi Note 15 series. Besides the Redmi Note 17R, the lineup might include the standard Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro+.

Redmi has not introduced an “R” model in its last two Note lineups. However, the company released the Redmi Note 13R in 2024 and the Redmi Note 12R in 2023. Evidence of Redmi Note 17R on the Web indicates that Redmi could be planning to revive the R branding for its Note 17 lineup.

The Redmi Note 13R came with a 6.79-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It carries up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. A dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support are the other key features of this phone.

Redmi Note 12R

Redmi Note 12R

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi Note 17R, Redmi Note 17R Specifications, Redmi Note 17 Series, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Redmi Note 17R Reportedly Bags Regulatory Certification in China Ahead of Anticipated Launch
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