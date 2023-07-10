Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Rival Threads Surpasses ChatGPT to Become Fastest Growing Online App to Hit 100 Million

Twitter Rival Threads Surpasses ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing Online App to Hit 100 Million

Threads bears a strong resemblance to Twitter, as do numerous other social media sites that have cropped up in recent months.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 July 2023 20:48 IST
Twitter Rival Threads Surpasses ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing Online App to Hit 100 Million

Threads does not yet have a direct messaging function and lacks a desktop version

Highlights
  • Twitter had nearly 240 million monetizable daily users as of July 2022
  • Threads allows posts that are up to 500 characters long
  • Currently, there are no ads on the Threads app

Meta Platforms' Twitter rival Threads crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday, dethroning ChatGPT as the fastest-growing online platform to hit the milestone.

Threads has been setting records for user growth since its launch on Wednesday, with celebrities, politicians and other newsmakers joining the platform seen by analysts as the first serious threat to the Elon Musk-owned microblogging app.

"That's mostly organic demand, and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet," Zuckerberg said in a Threads post announcing the milestone.

The app's sprint to 100 million users was much speedier than that of OpenAI-owned ChatGPT, which became the fastest-growing consumer application in history in January about two months after its launch, according to a UBS study.

Still, Threads has some catching up to do. Twitter had nearly 240 million monetizable daily active users as of July last year, according to the company's last public disclosure before Musk's takeover.

Twitter has responded to Threads' arrival by threatening to sue Meta, alleging that the social media behemoth used its trade secrets and other confidential information to build the app.

That claim, legal experts say, could be hard to prove.

Threads bears a strong resemblance to Twitter, as do numerous other social media sites that have cropped up in recent months as users have chafed at Musk's management of the service. It allows posts that are up to 500 characters long and supports links, photos and videos of up to 5 minutes.

The app also does not yet have a direct messaging function and lacks a desktop version that certain users, such as business organizations, rely on.

It also currently lacks hashtags and keyword search functions, which limits both its appeal to advertisers and its utility as a place for following real-time events like users frequently do on Twitter.

Still, analysts said the turmoil at Twitter, including recently imposed limits on the number on tweets users can see, could help Threads to attract users and advertisers. 

Currently, there are no ads on the Threads app and Zuckerberg said the company would only think about monetization once there was a clear path to 1 billion users.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said last week Meta was not trying to replace Twitter and that Threads aimed to focus on light subjects like sports, music, fashion and design. 

He acknowledged that politics and hard news are inevitably going to show up on Threads, in what would be a challenge for the app pitching itself as the "friendly" option for public discourse online.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Instagram, Threads, Twitter, Elon Musk, OpenAI, ChatGPT
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Will Make India Fourth Country to Land Spacecraft on Moon: MoS Jitendra Singh

Related Stories

Twitter Rival Threads Surpasses ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing Online App to Hit 100 Million
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Leaked; Here's How Much They Might Cost
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here Are the Phones Going on Sale This Weekend
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Live Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  5. Google Pixel 8 Price, Specifications Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  6. Redmi 12 Will Go Official in India on This Date
  7. Instagram's Threads App Races Past 100 Million User Mark in Under a Week
  8. Nothing's First Exclusive Service Centre to Open in India in This City
  9. Samsung Galaxy M34 vs OnePlus Nord CE 3: Price, Specifications Compared
  10. Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Earbuds Debut in India at This Price: Check Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Rival Threads Surpasses ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing Online App to Hit 100 Million
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Will Make India Fourth Country to Land Spacecraft on Moon: MoS Jitendra Singh
  3. Foxconn Withdraws From $19.5 Billion Chip Joint Venture With Vedanta: Details
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Second NFT Collection Based on Milestone Goals From His Career: All Details
  5. Vivo Y27 5G Design Renders, Colour Variants, Specifications Leaked; Expected to Launch Soon
  6. NBA 2K24 Will Include Cross-Play for the First Time, Coming September 8
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Hands-on Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 11 Launch
  8. Nothing Exclusive Service Centre to Open in India in August, Five More to Open Later This Year
  9. Redmi 12 India Launch Set for August 1: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 8 Could Cost More Than Pixel 7; Price, Key Specifications Leak Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.