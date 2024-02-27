Technology News
  Threads Saved Posts Feature Begins Rolling Out to Several Users After Weeks of Testing: How it Works

Threads Saved Posts Feature Begins Rolling Out to Several Users After Weeks of Testing: How it Works

Posts on Threads can be saved by tapping on the three-dot menu and choosing the save option.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2024 21:37 IST
Threads Saved Posts Feature Begins Rolling Out to Several Users After Weeks of Testing: How it Works

Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads’ bookmarking feature was announced by Adam Mosseri earlier this month

Highlights
  • Threads' bookmarking feature works similar to Instagram
  • Users can see these posts via their profile menu
  • Threads recently started testing a trending topics section
Threads is getting a new feature that will allow users to bookmark their favourite posts. The feature was first announced by the Meta-owned microblogging platform earlier this month and was being tested with a limited number of users. It is now being rolled out widely and more users should soon have access to the feature on their app. Recently, the Meta-owned social media platform was also spotted testing a new section where trending posts would be shown to some users, similar to the trending page on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri announced the roll-out of the saved posts feature via a post on Threads. He said, “We're rolling out Save on Threads more broadly starting today, so you can bookmark your favourite posts for later.” Interestingly, when asked if saving posts could influence the algorithm and the feed on the platform, Mosseri replied, “Eventually yes, but I don't know if that's the case yet.”

The ability to "bookmark" or "save" posts is already very common on today's social media platforms. As most home page feeds offer infinite scrolling and are algorithm-based instead of displaying recent posts, there is always a fear that a good post or thread may disappear if the user closes and opens the app again. Bookmarks are good way to keep track of the posts you're watching on the platform.

How to save posts on Threads

In order to save a post on Threads, click on the three-dot menu on the top-right corner of each post, and then tap Save from the list of options. A toast notification will also appear on the top of the page confirming that the post has been saved. Once saved, the post will be listed in the Saved section. You can visit your profile, then tap on the double horizontal line icon for to open the settings menu, and then tap on Saved which is currently the fourth option from the top.

Recently, Threads also began testing a new Today's topics section. This feature will be an expansion of the search page and will show real-time trending posts. Unlike on X (formerly Twitter), there will be no hashtags to label the trend, and instead topics will be seen as plain text, with a heading and a top post that discusses the given topic. Users will be able to click or tap on the topic and join the discussion.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Crypto Policies, AI Remain Key Topics of Focus for G20’s 2024 Agenda Under Brazil: FSB

Threads Saved Posts Feature Begins Rolling Out to Several Users After Weeks of Testing: How it Works
