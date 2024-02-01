Vivo X Fold 3 Series Tipped to Get OmniVision OV50H Main Camera

Vivo X Fold 2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC debuted in China in April last year. The brand, following the success of its Vivo X Fold 2, is reportedly working on the Vivo X Fold 3 series. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the regular Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The camera system of the new series is tipped to see significant improvements this time. It is said to get the OmniVision OV50H main camera, a notable upgrade over the previous model.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked (via GizmoChina) the camera details of the rumoured Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming foldable smartphones will feature an OmniVision OV50H main camera and a periscope telephoto lens. Vivo's iQoo sub-brand has used a similar camera on both iQoo 12 and iQoo 12 Pro.

Meanwhile, the tipster earlier claimed that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. It is also said to get an LTPO inner foldable screen on the device with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It may include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on both screens and could offer 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

As per past leaks, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will have a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation). The camera unit is anticipated to comprise a 100mm periscope telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and an ultra-wide snapper.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is anticipated to launch alongside the Vivo Pad 3 in the first quarter of this year.

Vivo X Fold 2 was launched in China last year with a starting price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,500). The China-exclusive handset boasts an 8.03-inch E6 AMOLED LTPO inner display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED outer screen. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood and features triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMCX866 primary shooter. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery unit with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.