Threads has rolled out two new features for its Android and iOS users. The Meta-owned social media platform will now allow users to save post drafts to come back to it later and edit or post them. Additionally, the app will allow users to take photos without having to be redirected to the default camera app. Both features were rolled out on March 7 and should reach all users within the next few days. Notably, Threads recently added a new feature that allows users to bookmark their favourite posts.

The features were announced by both the official handle of Threads and a post by Instagram Head Adam Mosseri. He said, “We've been testing the ability to save a draft and also to take photos within the Threads app – we're now rolling both out to everyone. Hope these make it easier to share your ideas on the fly.” Considering the first announcement of the feature by Mosseri, the testing phase continued for a little over two weeks.

Saving post drafts is a convenient feature that allows users to type text, create a poll, add photos, videos, audio messages or other files, and instead of posting it immediately, save the draft and post it at a later time. This is useful when a user wants to make edits to the post, confirm the information, or type it ahead of time.

Since Threads does not allow post-scheduling without using a third-party app such as Hootsuite, it can also act as a workaround to making a post at a certain hour. To use it, simply create a new post, add the content, and either swipe down or tap on the Cancel icon and then tap on Save draft.

Another feature to debut alongside saving drafts is taking photos within the Threads app. Earlier, users were redirected to the default camera app where they could click a picture, which would then be shared with the social media app. Now, users can simply give Threads access to cameras and then take photos from within the app. Threads' camera interface is not as feature-rich as Instagram's camera and only comes with basic functionalities, which might be a good reason to stick to the default camera, anyway. However, new features to the interface could soon be added.

