Threads is testing a new feature that will allow users to archive posts automatically after a certain period of time. The new feature was confirmed by the Instagram head Adam Mosseri who also heads the X (formerly known as Twitter)-styled platform. He highlighted that users will have the choice to both auto-archive posts as well as manually hide them from their profile. Further, the company also plans to allow users to reverse the effect and bring posts back to their timeline as well.

According to a Threads post by Mosseri, the company is testing the option to allow users to archive posts. Currently, the feature is only available to a small number of users, and likely still under development. While the Instagram head did not reveal any timeline for the release of the feature, it could be rolled out in the next two weeks, which is how long it usually takes after an official announcement.

Mosseri also shared a couple of screenshots detailing the feature. Based on the images, the feature can be accessed by tapping on the three dotted menu next to every post made by the user. Tapping on it will show an Archive now option. There is also an option to set all posts to be archived after a set period of time automatically, but users will have to activate it separately. At the moment, it is unclear whether users will be able to choose the period after which posts get archived or if they will only be able to choose from options given by the platform.

In case a user wants a post back, they will be able to unarchive a post and make it public again. Mosseri highlighted that he ran a poll sometime ago, and on the basis of the feedback, the feature will not be turned on by default and will only be activated when users themselves activate it. Notably, this feature is similar to the archive feature on Instagram.

Threads developers have been busy testing and rolling out new features lately. As per a report, the platform is also testing a feature to show real-time search results. Some users have shared screenshots where two different options — Top and Recent — can be seen when searching a topic.

