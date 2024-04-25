Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Threads Is Testing an Automatic Post Archive Feature to Let Users Hide Old Posts

Threads Is Testing an Automatic Post Archive Feature to Let Users Hide Old Posts

As per Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Threads will also allow users to unarchive posts.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 April 2024 17:48 IST
Threads Is Testing an Automatic Post Archive Feature to Let Users Hide Old Posts

Photo Credit: Reuters

Last week, Meta AI was integrated into the Threads app

Highlights
  • Threads will allow users to manually archive posts as well
  • The auto-archive feature will be be turned on by default
  • Threads is also testing a real-time search results feature
Advertisement

Threads is testing a new feature that will allow users to archive posts automatically after a certain period of time. The new feature was confirmed by the Instagram head Adam Mosseri who also heads the X (formerly known as Twitter)-styled platform. He highlighted that users will have the choice to both auto-archive posts as well as manually hide them from their profile. Further, the company also plans to allow users to reverse the effect and bring posts back to their timeline as well.

According to a Threads post by Mosseri, the company is testing the option to allow users to archive posts. Currently, the feature is only available to a small number of users, and likely still under development. While the Instagram head did not reveal any timeline for the release of the feature, it could be rolled out in the next two weeks, which is how long it usually takes after an official announcement.

Mosseri also shared a couple of screenshots detailing the feature. Based on the images, the feature can be accessed by tapping on the three dotted menu next to every post made by the user. Tapping on it will show an Archive now option. There is also an option to set all posts to be archived after a set period of time automatically, but users will have to activate it separately. At the moment, it is unclear whether users will be able to choose the period after which posts get archived or if they will only be able to choose from options given by the platform.

In case a user wants a post back, they will be able to unarchive a post and make it public again. Mosseri highlighted that he ran a poll sometime ago, and on the basis of the feedback, the feature will not be turned on by default and will only be activated when users themselves activate it. Notably, this feature is similar to the archive feature on Instagram.

Threads developers have been busy testing and rolling out new features lately. As per a report, the platform is also testing a feature to show real-time search results. Some users have shared screenshots where two different options — Top and Recent — can be seen when searching a topic.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Threads, Threads features, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing Phone 1 Gets ChatGPT Integration, RAM Booster, and More With Nothing OS 2.5.5 Update

Related Stories

Threads Is Testing an Automatic Post Archive Feature to Let Users Hide Old Posts
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioCinema Premium Plans With Ad-Free 4K Streaming Announced: See Price
  2. Apple iPhone 15 Receives Price Cut on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs
  3. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Feature Same Screen Size as the OnePlus 12
  4. OnePlus Watch 2 Gets a New Nordic Blue Colour Variant: See Price
  5. Oppo K12 With 100W Wired SuperVOOC Charging Launched: See Price
  6. iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Launched: Check Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Might Finally Release a Calculator App for the iPad: Report
  8. Flipkart Upcoming Sale 2024: Check out Next Sale Date and Best Offers
  9. GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Mobile
#Latest Stories
  1. Itel T11 Pro TWS Earbuds With ENC, Up to 42-Hour Total Battery Life Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree Security Camera With Offline Recording Launched in India
  3. Apple's Calculator App to Get a Major Upgrade, Could Be Released on the iPad: Report
  4. WhatsApp Now Supports Face Unlock for App Lock on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
  5. Threads Is Testing an Automatic Post Archive Feature to Let Users Hide Old Posts
  6. US Seeks 3 Years Prison for Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Gets ChatGPT Integration, RAM Booster, and More With Nothing OS 2.5.5 Update
  8. Hyundai, Kia to Launch First India-Made EVs Next Year
  9. Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Temporarily Cut on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  10. Oppo A3 With 6.67-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Listed on TENAA
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »