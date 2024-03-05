Technology News
Instagram users can now edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 March 2024 11:47 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram

The new Instagram DM features has begun rolling out to users globally

Highlights
  • One of the new Instagram DM features will let users pin up to three chats
  • Instagram has added multiple new themes to personalise chats
  • Threads has also received new in-app gesture-based controls
Instagram has rolled out several new features for its Direct Messaging (DM) section which are likely to improve private conversations and make the experience more personalised. The new Instagram DM features include an option to edit messages, chat pinning, read receipts controls, and more. Meta's newest social media platform Threads has also received new gesture-based controls for its app. Notably, the new features arrived just days after Instagram added a new lock screen widget for iOS that lets users quickly click a picture or shoot a video for Stories.

New DM features on Instagram

The social media platform announced the new features via a blog post, highlighting that private messaging remains one of the main ways users connect daily and these new features are aimed to improve the overall experience.

One of the most notable features is the edit option for messages. Similar to WhatsApp, another Meta-owned platform, Instagram will also allow users to edit a message for up to 15 minutes after it has been sent. To edit a message, users should press and hold the sent message and once the dropdown menu shows up, select edit.

Pinning chats to the top of the inbox is also getting a tweak. Users can now pin up to three chats — either group or individual — for ease of access. To pin a chat, simply swipe left or press and hold on a chat in the inbox screen and select the pin option.

With this update, users will finally get more control over read receipts, which will add to their privacy on the platform. Users can now turn off read receipts for all chats or a few selected ones. The process is simple. To turn it off for all chats, go to Account Settings > Messages and story replies > Show read receipts, and toggle it on or off.

For individual chats, users will need to go to the specific chat where they want to turn off the read receipts. Then, tap on their name, and select Privacy and safety. In the list, find the Read receipts option and toggle it off. The controls work the same way on both Android and iOS.

Additionally, Instagram has also added a way for users to save their favourite stickers and make them show up at the top of the sticker screen. To do this, users simply need to press and hold the preferred sticker and it will automatically be saved. Further, three new themes — Love, Lollipop, and Avatar: The Last Airbender — have also been added.

Threads gets a new feature

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Threads has also received an interesting feature. When using the app and scrolling through the For You tab, users will be able to swipe right to like a post and swipe left to hide it. The feature reportedly only works in this specific environment, and it is not certain whether it will be added to other sections of the app.

