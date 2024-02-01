Google is working on adding support for Auracast, a feature that is part of the Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) standard, according to a report. If the feature makes its way to the next version of Android, users will be able to "broadcast" audio to nearby devices using Bluetooth LE technology — by scanning a QR code to connect an audio device and bypassing the pairing process. Android 15 could also feature a dedicated settings section to manage audio broadcasts when it arrives later this year.

Android Authority reports that several strings in the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 release refer to a new audio sharing feature. These settings options will allow users to enable the audio broadcast feature via a Share audio toggle. Users will be able to connect to a Bluetooth LE audio stream by scanning a QR code, according to the strings uncovered by the publication.

While it wasn't possible to test the feature for lack of an Auracast-compatible device, the report states that Google has already prepared a settings page to enable and disable the feature. On Android 15, navigating to Connected devices > Connection preferences > Audio streams in the settings app will let users enable and disable the Bluetooth audio broadcast feature.

Some practical implementations of this technology could include listening to music with a friend while traveling together, assuming you both have Auracast-compatible headsets. If Android 15 adds support for the feature, more devices offering the same functionality are likely to arrive later this year.

It is worth noting that even though Android already supports Bluetooth LE features on devices with Bluetooth 5.2 and newer, the arrival of Auracast support could make it easier for two (or more) people to listen to the same music at the same time, without pairing their audio devices.

Apps like Spotify already allow users to start simultaneous listening sessions that are handy when listeners are far away, but Auracast support could allow multiple users to listen to audio from a single device when they are nearby, allowing friends to listen to the same podcast episode or music track wirelessly in the same room.

We can expect to hear more about the audio streaming feature on Android 15 in the coming months, as Google continues to work on Android 15. The beta versions of Android 15 should also give us an idea of how the feature will work — these are likely to arrive in the coming weeks, based on Google's previous release schedules.

