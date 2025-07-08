WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to generate their own chat wallpapers, using artificial intelligence (AI). After updating to the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS, users can create their own chat backgrounds using prompts, then make changes or adjustments before setting it as their chat wallpaper. The feature, which relies on Meta AI, is also available to beta testers on WhatsApp for Android. The messaging platform is also working on other features, including the ability to view message replies in the form of a structured thread.

How WhatsApp's AI-Powered Chat Wallpaper Feature Works

After updating to WhatsApp for iOS 25.19.75 via the App Store, some users will see a new Create with AI option after navigating to Settings > Chats > Default chat theme > Chat theme. The feature was spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo, and it is slowly rolling out to users on the stable update channel. While Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to access the feature on the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS, we were able to test the functionality after updating to a recent beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

WhatsApp's AI-powered wallpaper feature (Tap to expand)

Once the feature is available on WhatsApp for iOS or Android, users can select the new Create with AI option, which will open a pop-up card with a text field where they must provide a prompt to the image generator. After a few seconds, Meta AI will present users with multiple AI-generated images that they can browse by swiping on the previews at the bottom.

Users can also opt for adjustments by tapping the Make changes button at the bottom of the screen, which lets them regenerate the wallpaper based on the provided prompt. After the desired wallpaper has been selected, WhatsApp will let users adjust its position and drag a slider to control the brightness level when dark mode is enabled, before tapping the Set button.

Gadgets 360 tested the feature on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.25.207, and the feature appears to be working as described by the feature tracker. The AI generator delivers images that are created based on the user's prompt, but it sometimes ignores instructions to use certain colours or add certain elements.

A preview of the threaded message replies feature (Tap to expand)

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp Developing Threaded Message Replies

WhatsApp was also spotted working on a new feature that will display messages replies in the form of a structured thread. The functionality, which is still in development, is expected to offer a better user experience while viewing replies in a conversation, helping them keep track of conversations.

This feature is expected to make its way to beta testers on WhatsApp for iOS and Android in the future, and it is currently in development, according to the feature tracker. Apps like iMessage already offer the ability to view replies to messages in the form of a thread, and the same functionality could make its way to WhatsApp with a future update.