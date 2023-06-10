Technology News

Twitter to Pay Verified Content Creators For Ads in Replies

Twitter's new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, is about to take the helm at the social media platform.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 June 2023 10:17 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

In March, Elon Musk said that Twitter makes about 5 or 6 cents per hour

Highlights
  • Since Musk's takeover, Twitter has struggled to retain advertisers
  • Yaccarino is an advertising veteran from NBCUniversal
  • The first payment block could be around $5 million

Twitter will soon begin paying verified content creators for ads in their replies, with the first payment block of around $5 million (roughly Rs. 41 crore), company owner Elon Musk said on Friday.

"Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count," Musk, the billionaire who bought Twitter last October, said in a tweet.

Since Tesla CEO Musk acquired Twitter, the platform has struggled to retain advertisers, who have been wary about the placement of their ads after the company laid off thousands of employees.

The move comes as Twitter's newly named CEO, Linda Yaccarino, an advertising veteran from NBCUniversal, is about to take the helm at the social media platform.

In March, Musk said that the messaging service makes about 5 or 6 cents per hour of attention from users and could raise that to 15 cents or more with advertisements that are more relevant and timely.

Meanwhile, Twitter alongside Meta Platforms' Instagram, Alphabet's YouTube, and TikTok could face regulatory action after European consumer group BEUC complained to the European Commission and consumer authorities that the online platforms allegedly facilitate the misleading promotion of crypto assets.

US regulators suing crypto platforms Coinbase and Binance, along with last year's collapse of FTX, have sparked concerns over consumer protection related to crypto assets such as Bitcoin and ether.

The European Union last month adopted the world's first comprehensive set of rules for cryptoasset regulation (MiCa).

BEUC in its complaint filed on Thursday said the proliferation of misleading advertisements of crypto assets on the social media platforms is an unfair commercial practice as it exposes consumers to serious harm such as the loss of significant amounts of money.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Verified, Twitter Ads, Verified Content Creators, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, Linda Yaccarino
Apple, Amazon Must Face Antitrust Lawsuit for Inflating iPhones, iPads Price; Rules US Court

